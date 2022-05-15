https://sputniknews.com/20220515/latvian-mercenaries-en-route-to-ukraine-sport-nazi-insignias-photos-1095528313.html

Latvian Mercenaries 'En Route to Ukraine' Sport Nazi Insignias– Photos

Scores of foreign mercenaries flocked to Kiev in the month following the start of the Russian special military operation. Moscow warned that they will become... 15.05.2022, Sputnik International

A Latvian activist has published a photo of a group of seven of his countrymen who he claims decided to travel to Ukraine and fight alongside Kiev's forces. In the photo, two of the military-clad men can be spotted bearing Nazi Totenkopf insignia on their caps.It is unclear when and where the photo was taken by the activist, who writes under the pen name Girts Lapins. Lapins claimed to be "proud" of his fellow countrymen.Latvia is famous for holding annual marches comprised of supporters of the WWII Nazi SS collaborators, broadly known as the Latvian Legion, with its participants often sporting swastikas and other Nazi-related insignias. The Latvian Legion fought alongside the German Nazis against the Red Army in WWII, and is praised by some today for being "liberators" from USSR "oppression". Local authorities generally acquiesce the Legion’s activities.Following the start of the Russian special military operation in Ukraine, Kiev called on foreigners to come as mercenaries and fight. According to Russian Defence Ministry estimates, hundreds answered the call despite warnings from Moscow and the Kremlin's recommendation for western countries to dissuade travellers.One of those who heeded Kiev’s offer - a mercenary from the UK - was captured by the Russian military last month. The mercenary revealed that he was largely kept in the dark about the objectives of his squad and was not paid a penny, despite Ukrainian authorities promising money in exchange for help. He called on his fellow countrymen to think twice before travelling.Let's stay in touch no matter what! Follow our Telegram channel to get all the latest news: https://t.me/sputniknewsus

