UPDATES: Kiev Taking Bodies of Military Out of Uniform to Lisichansk to Stage Fake - Russian MoD

Russia launched its special military op in Ukraine back in February, in order to stop the eight-year-long war which had been waged by Kiev in Donbass. Moscow stressed that the goal of the operation is "demilitarization and denazification".
The Kiev regime does not stop trying provocations to accuse the Russian Army of war crimes. Another such production with the death of alleged civilians as a result of a fabricated shelling by Russian units, was prepared by specialists of the information and psychological operations of Ukraine for its presentation to the global community in the coming days, the head of the Russian National Center for Defense Control said.
He added that such actions of the Ukrainian authorities once again showed their inhuman attitude towards the fate of the people of Ukraine and testify to the complete disregard for all norms of morality and international humanitarian law.
Meanwhile, Russian military and Donbass militia troops continue to drive Ukrainian forces out of the Donetsk People's Republic and the Lugansk People's Republic, which were recognized as independent states by Moscow in late February.
20:45 GMT 27.04.2022
Center of Kherson Hit By At Least Two Tochka-U Missiles, Several Uragan Missiles - Sputnik Correspondent
20:43 GMT 27.04.2022
Series of Powerful Explosions Heard in Center of Kherson, Next to Television Center - Sputnik Correspondent
20:33 GMT 27.04.2022
US to Continue Aiding Ukraine, But Another Matter if Action Taken Outside Borders- Blinken
"We are determined to get them what they need... It's another matter as to whether the Ukrainians should take actions that go beyond their borders," Blinken told the US Senate Appropriations Subcommittee. "My own view is that it's vital that they do whatever is necessary to defend against Russian aggression."
20:32 GMT 27.04.2022
US House Passes Bill Requiring State Dept. Report on Chinese Support for Russia in Ukraine
The bill requires the State Department to report on any efforts by the Chinese government or the Chinese Communist Party to help Russia evade sanctions or export controls, provide Russia with technology that supports their military or intelligence capabilities, or advance alleged Russian propaganda efforts.