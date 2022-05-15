https://sputniknews.com/20220515/buffalo-shooter-reportedly-puts-racial-slurs-and-anders-breiviks-name-on-gun---photo-1095522853.html
Buffalo Shooter Reportedly Puts Racial Slurs and Anders Breivik’s Name on Gun - Photo
Buffalo Shooter Reportedly Puts Racial Slurs and Anders Breivik’s Name on Gun - Photo
Buffalo Shooter Reportedly Puts Racial Slurs and Anders Breivik’s Name on Gun - Photo
2022-05-15T09:26+0000
2022-05-15T09:26+0000
2022-05-15T09:26+0000
us
anders breivik
buffalo
mass shooting
/html/head/meta[@name='og:title']/@content
/html/head/meta[@name='og:description']/@content
https://cdnn1.img.sputniknews.com/img/07e6/05/0f/1095522827_0:260:3076:1990_1920x0_80_0_0_8081b0126d185a6938e8572f12a9efba.jpg
The gunman who killed ten people in a Buffalo supermarket on Saturday had multiple inscriptions on his weapon, a photo published on Twitter seems to indicate.The inscriptions included racial slurs and the names of Anders Breivik and John Earnest, the infamous Norwegian mass shooter and the perpetrator of the California Poway synagogue attack, respectively. Authorities are looking to confirm the authenticity of the photo which claims to be of the shooter’s weapon.Breivik was responsible for one of the deadliest terrorist attacks in modern European history. In July 2011, he detonated a van-bomb in Oslo, killing eight people. He also carried out a mass shooting on the island of Utoya, murdering 69 people participating in a Workers' Youth League (AUF) summer camp. He received the maximum penalty under the Norwegian law of 21 years in prison, and is now serving his term in Skien prison.
buffalo
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“
2022
Evgeny Mikhaylov
https://cdnn1.img.sputniknews.com/img/07e4/09/07/1080390164_0:0:1440:1440_100x100_80_0_0_46c187f2ab0908f86849a7d09a7def57.jpg
Evgeny Mikhaylov
https://cdnn1.img.sputniknews.com/img/07e4/09/07/1080390164_0:0:1440:1440_100x100_80_0_0_46c187f2ab0908f86849a7d09a7def57.jpg
News
en_EN
https://cdnn1.img.sputniknews.com/img/07e6/05/0f/1095522827_174:0:2903:2047_1920x0_80_0_0_22678d9a9e4f773fdc04a59d8079f96e.jpg
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“
Evgeny Mikhaylov
https://cdnn1.img.sputniknews.com/img/07e4/09/07/1080390164_0:0:1440:1440_100x100_80_0_0_46c187f2ab0908f86849a7d09a7def57.jpg
us, anders breivik, buffalo, mass shooting
Buffalo Shooter Reportedly Puts Racial Slurs and Anders Breivik’s Name on Gun - Photo
According to authorities, the gruesome shooting was a "straight-up racially-motivated hate crime", and reports suggest that the suspect published a racist manifesto before committing the mass murder.
The gunman who killed ten people in a Buffalo supermarket
on Saturday had multiple inscriptions on his weapon, a photo published on Twitter seems to indicate.
The inscriptions included racial slurs and the names of Anders Breivik and John Earnest, the infamous Norwegian mass shooter and the perpetrator of the California Poway synagogue attack, respectively. Authorities are looking to confirm the authenticity of the photo which claims to be of the shooter’s weapon.
Breivik was responsible for one of the deadliest terrorist attacks in modern European history. In July 2011, he detonated a van-bomb in Oslo, killing eight people. He also carried out a mass shooting on the island of Utoya, murdering 69 people participating in a Workers' Youth League (AUF) summer camp. He received the maximum penalty under the Norwegian law of 21 years in prison, and is now serving his term in Skien prison.