Buffalo Shooter Reportedly Puts Racial Slurs and Anders Breivik’s Name on Gun - Photo
Buffalo Shooter Reportedly Puts Racial Slurs and Anders Breivik’s Name on Gun - Photo
Buffalo Shooter Reportedly Puts Racial Slurs and Anders Breivik’s Name on Gun - Photo
The gunman who killed ten people in a Buffalo supermarket on Saturday had multiple inscriptions on his weapon, a photo published on Twitter seems to indicate.The inscriptions included racial slurs and the names of Anders Breivik and John Earnest, the infamous Norwegian mass shooter and the perpetrator of the California Poway synagogue attack, respectively. Authorities are looking to confirm the authenticity of the photo which claims to be of the shooter's weapon.Breivik was responsible for one of the deadliest terrorist attacks in modern European history. In July 2011, he detonated a van-bomb in Oslo, killing eight people. He also carried out a mass shooting on the island of Utoya, murdering 69 people participating in a Workers' Youth League (AUF) summer camp. He received the maximum penalty under the Norwegian law of 21 years in prison, and is now serving his term in Skien prison.
Buffalo Shooter Reportedly Puts Racial Slurs and Anders Breivik’s Name on Gun - Photo

09:26 GMT 15.05.2022
© AFP 2022 / John NormileBuffalo Police on scene at a Tops Friendly Market on 14 May, 2022 in Buffalo, New York. According to reports, at least 10 people were killed after a mass shooting at the store with the shooter in police custody.
According to authorities, the gruesome shooting was a "straight-up racially-motivated hate crime", and reports suggest that the suspect published a racist manifesto before committing the mass murder.
The gunman who killed ten people in a Buffalo supermarket on Saturday had multiple inscriptions on his weapon, a photo published on Twitter seems to indicate.
The inscriptions included racial slurs and the names of Anders Breivik and John Earnest, the infamous Norwegian mass shooter and the perpetrator of the California Poway synagogue attack, respectively. Authorities are looking to confirm the authenticity of the photo which claims to be of the shooter’s weapon.
Breivik was responsible for one of the deadliest terrorist attacks in modern European history. In July 2011, he detonated a van-bomb in Oslo, killing eight people. He also carried out a mass shooting on the island of Utoya, murdering 69 people participating in a Workers' Youth League (AUF) summer camp. He received the maximum penalty under the Norwegian law of 21 years in prison, and is now serving his term in Skien prison.
