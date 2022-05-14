https://sputniknews.com/20220514/bird-down-1095503858.html

Bird Down?

Bird Down?

On Thursday, billionaire Elon Musk tweeted that his plan to purchase Twitter for a cool $44 billion is “temporarily on hold,” pending the platform’s ability to... 14.05.2022, Sputnik International

Hours after announcing that his Twitter deal was on hold, Musk appeared to walk the entire statement back, stating in a follow-up tweet that he remains “committed to acquisition.”“To find out, my team will do a random sample of 100 followers of @twitter,” Musk quipped. “I invite others to repeat the same process and see what they discover.”To make matters worse, Musk is the subject of a federal probe launched by the US Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The government is reportedly investigating a lag in Musk’s stake disclosure that may have allowed him to purchase additional stock without first alerting other shareholders, according to the Wall Street Journal.

