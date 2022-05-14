https://sputniknews.com/20220514/bird-down-1095503858.html
Bird Down?
On Thursday, billionaire Elon Musk tweeted that his plan to purchase Twitter for a cool $44 billion is “temporarily on hold,” pending the platform’s ability to support its claim that bot and spam accounts make up less than 5% of all Twitter users.
Hours after announcing that his Twitter deal was on hold, Musk appeared to walk the entire statement back, stating in a follow-up tweet that he remains “committed to acquisition.”
“To find out, my team will do a random sample of 100 followers of @twitter,” Musk quipped. “I invite others to repeat the same process and see what they discover.”
To make matters worse, Musk is the subject of a federal probe launched by the US Securities and Exchange Commission
(SEC). The government is reportedly investigating a lag in Musk’s stake disclosure that may have allowed him to purchase additional stock without first alerting other shareholders, according to the Wall Street Journal
.