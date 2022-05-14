International
Bird Down?
Bird Down?
On Thursday, billionaire Elon Musk tweeted that his plan to purchase Twitter for a cool $44 billion is "temporarily on hold," pending the platform's ability to...
ted rall
cartoons
twitter
elon musk
Hours after announcing that his Twitter deal was on hold, Musk appeared to walk the entire statement back, stating in a follow-up tweet that he remains "committed to acquisition."
Evan Craighead
Evan Craighead
ted rall, cartoons, twitter, elon musk

Evan Craighead
On Thursday, billionaire Elon Musk tweeted that his plan to purchase Twitter for a cool $44 billion is “temporarily on hold,” pending the platform’s ability to support its claim that bot and spam accounts make up less than 5% of all Twitter users.
Hours after announcing that his Twitter deal was on hold, Musk appeared to walk the entire statement back, stating in a follow-up tweet that he remains “committed to acquisition.”
“To find out, my team will do a random sample of 100 followers of @twitter,” Musk quipped. “I invite others to repeat the same process and see what they discover.”
The Twitter splash page is seen on a digital device, Monday, April 25, 2022, in San Diego. - Sputnik International, 1920, 13.05.2022
Elon Musk Says Deal With Twitter 'Temporarily' on Hold
Yesterday, 10:15 GMT
To make matters worse, Musk is the subject of a federal probe launched by the US Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The government is reportedly investigating a lag in Musk’s stake disclosure that may have allowed him to purchase additional stock without first alerting other shareholders, according to the Wall Street Journal.
