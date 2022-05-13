https://sputniknews.com/20220513/elon-musk-says-deal-with-twitter-temporarily-on-hold-1095486800.html

Elon Musk Says Deal With Twitter 'Temporarily' on Hold

Elon Musk Says Deal With Twitter 'Temporarily' on Hold

In April, SpaceX and Tesla founder Elon Musk inked an agreement to purchase Twitter for around $44 billion, shortly after becoming the platform's largest... 13.05.2022, Sputnik International

2022-05-13T10:15+0000

2022-05-13T10:15+0000

2022-05-13T10:33+0000

elon musk

twitter

investigation

/html/head/meta[@name='og:title']/@content /html/head/meta[@name='og:description']/@content

https://cdnn1.img.sputniknews.com/img/07e6/04/1c/1095114079_0:161:3071:1888_1920x0_80_0_0_1a9d74e4490833927e42841281d04c6a.jpg

On Friday, Elon Musk announced that the deal to buy Twitter has been "temporarily" put on hold pending the results of an investigation determining the number of fake accounts on the platform.Earlier, the billionaire indicated that one of his priorities for the platform would be to remove "spam bots".In late April, the company reported 12 million new users in the first quarter, marking one of its highest rises since the beginning of the coronavirus pandemic. The platform's stakes rose by 0.6% following the news. Musk reached the agreement to buy Twitter in April, offering $44 million and pledging to make the platform free speech-friendly. One of his most recent promises was to reinstate former US President Donald Trump's account. Trump was banned in January 2021 after being accused of inciting the Capitol riot.

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“ 252 60

2022

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“ 252 60

News

en_EN

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“ 252 60

1920 1080 true

1920 1440 true

1920 1920 true

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“ 252 60

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“ 252 60

elon musk, twitter, investigation