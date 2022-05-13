International
BREAKING: President of UAE Khalifa bin Zayed Al Nahyan Dies at 73
https://sputniknews.com/20220513/elon-musk-says-deal-with-twitter-temporarily-on-hold-1095486800.html
Elon Musk Says Deal With Twitter 'Temporarily' on Hold
Elon Musk Says Deal With Twitter 'Temporarily' on Hold
In April, SpaceX and Tesla founder Elon Musk inked an agreement to purchase Twitter for around $44 billion, shortly after becoming the platform's largest... 13.05.2022, Sputnik International
2022-05-13T10:15+0000
2022-05-13T10:33+0000
elon musk
twitter
investigation
/html/head/meta[@name='og:title']/@content
/html/head/meta[@name='og:description']/@content
https://cdnn1.img.sputniknews.com/img/07e6/04/1c/1095114079_0:161:3071:1888_1920x0_80_0_0_1a9d74e4490833927e42841281d04c6a.jpg
On Friday, Elon Musk announced that the deal to buy Twitter has been "temporarily" put on hold pending the results of an investigation determining the number of fake accounts on the platform.Earlier, the billionaire indicated that one of his priorities for the platform would be to remove "spam bots".In late April, the company reported 12 million new users in the first quarter, marking one of its highest rises since the beginning of the coronavirus pandemic. The platform's stakes rose by 0.6% following the news. Musk reached the agreement to buy Twitter in April, offering $44 million and pledging to make the platform free speech-friendly. One of his most recent promises was to reinstate former US President Donald Trump's account. Trump was banned in January 2021 after being accused of inciting the Capitol riot.
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“
252
60
2022
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“
252
60
News
en_EN
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“
252
60
1920
1080
true
1920
1440
true
https://cdnn1.img.sputniknews.com/img/07e6/04/1c/1095114079_170:0:2901:2048_1920x0_80_0_0_3d10823635ddca3d9b44fcb509c366f5.jpg
1920
1920
true
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“
252
60
elon musk, twitter, investigation

Elon Musk Says Deal With Twitter 'Temporarily' on Hold

10:15 GMT 13.05.2022 (Updated: 10:33 GMT 13.05.2022)
© AP Photo / Gregory BullThe Twitter splash page is seen on a digital device, Monday, April 25, 2022, in San Diego.
The Twitter splash page is seen on a digital device, Monday, April 25, 2022, in San Diego. - Sputnik International, 1920, 13.05.2022
© AP Photo / Gregory Bull
Subscribe
US
India
Global
In April, SpaceX and Tesla founder Elon Musk inked an agreement to purchase Twitter for around $44 billion, shortly after becoming the platform's largest stakeholder.
On Friday, Elon Musk announced that the deal to buy Twitter has been "temporarily" put on hold pending the results of an investigation determining the number of fake accounts on the platform.
"Twitter deal temporarily on hold pending details supporting calculation that spam/fake accounts do indeed represent less than 5% of users," Musk tweeted.
Earlier, the billionaire indicated that one of his priorities for the platform would be to remove "spam bots".
In late April, the company reported 12 million new users in the first quarter, marking one of its highest rises since the beginning of the coronavirus pandemic. The platform's stakes rose by 0.6% following the news.
Musk reached the agreement to buy Twitter in April, offering $44 million and pledging to make the platform free speech-friendly.
One of his most recent promises was to reinstate former US President Donald Trump's account. Trump was banned in January 2021 after being accused of inciting the Capitol riot.
World
Business
Opinion
Tech
Viral
Radio
Multimedia
  • About Us
  • Press Info
  • Terms of Use
  • Contact Us
  • Cookie Policy
  • Privacy Policy
  • Privacy Feedback
App StoreGoogle play
© 2022 Sputnik. All rights reserved. 18+
Newsfeed
0
To participate in the discussion
log in or register
loader
Chats
Заголовок открываемого материала