https://sputniknews.com/20220513/pentagon-urges-congress-to-allow-funding-of-rare-earths--mineral-processing-in-uk-australia-1095494498.html

Pentagon Urges Congress to Allow Funding of Rare Earths & Mineral Processing in UK, Australia

Pentagon Urges Congress to Allow Funding of Rare Earths & Mineral Processing in UK, Australia

The US has lost its mining and processing dominance over past decades. China remains the world's largest producer of the strategic materials needed to produce... 13.05.2022, Sputnik International

2022-05-13T15:32+0000

2022-05-13T15:32+0000

2022-05-13T15:32+0000

us

uk

australia

facilities

us congress

pentagon

funding

/html/head/meta[@name='og:title']/@content /html/head/meta[@name='og:description']/@content

https://cdnn1.img.sputniknews.com/img/07e6/05/0d/1095492434_0:246:2362:1575_1920x0_80_0_0_cbdd3f672eaa3ef566d05c89dcb587f7.jpg

The US Department of Defence (DoD) has urged Congress to allow the Pentagon to fund strategic mineral processing facilities in Australia and the UK. The minerals can be used to make weapons and electric vehicles.The Pentagon added that relying on domestic or Canadian sources “unnecessarily constrains” the Cold War-era Defence Production Act (DPA) programme's ability to “ensure a robust industrial base”.The request is part of the DoD’s recommendations to Congress on how to hammer out the US military funding bill, known as the National Defence Authorization Act, which is due to be finalised later this year.This comes as part of Washington’s efforts to reduce its dependence on Beijing for the use of lithium and other rare minerals used in a range of advanced technologies.The current law prevents DPA funds from being used to dig new mines, but allows them to be allocated for processing equipment, feasibility studies and upgrades to existing facilities. At the moment, only the US- and Canada-based facilities are eligible for DPA funding.The US used to be a leader in the processing of rare earths, but ceded the throne to China in the 1980s, which now controls most of the market. Beijing previously blocked exports of rare metals, which are essential for modern technologies, as it acted against Japan in 2019, but warned it could do the same to the US.

https://sputniknews.com/20200724/us-government-invokes-defence-act-to-safeguard-rare-earths-magnets-production-1079979117.html

australia

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“ 252 60

2022

Oleg Burunov https://cdnn1.img.sputniknews.com/img/07e4/09/0b/1080424846_0:0:2048:2048_100x100_80_0_0_3d7b461f8a98586fa3fe739930816aea.jpg

Oleg Burunov https://cdnn1.img.sputniknews.com/img/07e4/09/0b/1080424846_0:0:2048:2048_100x100_80_0_0_3d7b461f8a98586fa3fe739930816aea.jpg

News

en_EN

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“ 252 60

1920 1080 true

1920 1440 true

1920 1920 true

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“ 252 60

Oleg Burunov https://cdnn1.img.sputniknews.com/img/07e4/09/0b/1080424846_0:0:2048:2048_100x100_80_0_0_3d7b461f8a98586fa3fe739930816aea.jpg

us, uk, australia, facilities, us congress, pentagon, funding