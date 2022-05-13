https://sputniknews.com/20220513/netflix-reportedly-rebuffs-employees-seeking-to-curtail-content-1095497837.html
Netflix Reportedly Rebuffs Employees Seeking to Curtail Content
A number of the company's employees staged a walk out earlier this year demanding that a Dave Chappelle comedy special be dropped over "transphobic" jokes. 13.05.2022, Sputnik International
Netflix has updated its corporate culture rules for the first time in five years after employees challenged its content, Variety has reported. The new rules reportedly tell employees that they are not entitled to censor the platform's content, while the "Artistic Expression" section dubbed "Netflix Culture – Seeking Excellence" elaborates that no content will be removed, even if workers find it "harmful.”According to Variety, Netflix is aware that not all people will agree with the platform’s entire content, however the US firm has opted to address the issue by representing a wide berth of views and types of content balanced by ratings, warnings and parental controls, instead of catering to the tastes of a specific group of people and censoring "specific artists or voices”. The company alleges that it allows users to decide which content is appropriate for them, while permitting the freedom of artistic expression for content-creators.While Netflix did not provide the reasons behind the changes to its corporate culture, Variety alleged that they were prompted by a relatively recent employee backlash for not taking down a Dave Chappelle special dubbed "The Closer". Some workers staged a walkout over the company's refusal to drop the stand-up episode over alleged "transphobic" jokes.In “The Closer”, the comedian made tongue-in-cheek comments that hurting a gay person's feelings was far more dangerous for one's career than killing an African-American, referring to the "cancelling" of rapper DaBaby. This, and several other jokes about the LGBTQ community, landed Chappelle in hot water despite him repeatedly clarifying that he supports the LGBTQ community throughout the special.Let's stay in touch no matter what! Follow our Telegram channel to get all the latest news: https://t.me/sputniknewsus
