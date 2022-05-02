International
Netflix Drops Animated Series Created by Meghan Markle
Netflix Drops Animated Series Created by Meghan Markle
The now-cancelled series "Pearl", which was still in the development stage at the time it was axed, centred on the adventures of a 12-year-old girl who "finds...
An animated series that was being created by Meghan Markle has been “quietly dropped” by Netflix as the streaming platform deals with the loss of subscribers and falling stock prices, Deadline reports.The series, "Pearl", was created by Markle via Archewell Productions, which the media outlet describes as a "shingle" that Meghan and her husband Prince Harry set up at Netflix in 2020 to "create scripted series, docuseries, documentaries, features and children’s programming".The plot of “Pearl”, which was expected to be the first animated series by Archewell Productions and which was still in the development stage, centred on the adventures of a 12-year-old girl who "finds inspiration in a variety of influential women throughout history".The media outlet also points out that last week, Netflix axed two other kids' animated series that were in production – "Dino Daycare" and "Boons and Curses".
Netflix Drops Animated Series Created by Meghan Markle

11:11 GMT 02.05.2022
© AP Photo / Daniel Leal-OlivasIn this Tuesday, Jan. 7, 2020 file photo, Meghan, Duchess of Sussex smiles during her visit with Prince Harry to Canada House, in London
In this Tuesday, Jan. 7, 2020 file photo, Meghan, Duchess of Sussex smiles during her visit with Prince Harry to Canada House, in London - Sputnik International, 1920, 02.05.2022
© AP Photo / Daniel Leal-Olivas
Andrei Dergalin
Andrei Dergalin
The now-cancelled series “Pearl”, which was still in the development stage at the time it was axed, centred on the adventures of a 12-year-old girl who "finds inspiration in a variety of influential women throughout history".
An animated series that was being created by Meghan Markle has been “quietly dropped” by Netflix as the streaming platform deals with the loss of subscribers and falling stock prices, Deadline reports.
The series, "Pearl", was created by Markle via Archewell Productions, which the media outlet describes as a "shingle" that Meghan and her husband Prince Harry set up at Netflix in 2020 to "create scripted series, docuseries, documentaries, features and children’s programming".
The plot of “Pearl”, which was expected to be the first animated series by Archewell Productions and which was still in the development stage, centred on the adventures of a 12-year-old girl who "finds inspiration in a variety of influential women throughout history".
"Like many girls her age, our heroine Pearl is on a journey of self-discovery as she tries to overcome life’s daily challenges", Markle previously said. "I’m thrilled that Archewell Productions, partnered with the powerhouse platform of Netflix and these incredible producers, will together bring you this new animated series, which celebrates extraordinary women throughout history".
Logo for Netflix on a remote control - Sputnik International, 1920, 23.04.2022
Netflix Reportedly Cancels Will Smith Sequel
23 April, 05:18 GMT
The media outlet also points out that last week, Netflix axed two other kids' animated series that were in production – "Dino Daycare" and "Boons and Curses".
