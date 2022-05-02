https://sputniknews.com/20220502/netflix-drops-animated-series-created-by-meghan-markle-1095202106.html

Netflix Drops Animated Series Created by Meghan Markle

Netflix Drops Animated Series Created by Meghan Markle

The now-cancelled series “Pearl”, which was still in the development stage at the time it was axed, centred on the adventures of a 12-year-old girl who "finds... 02.05.2022, Sputnik International

2022-05-02T11:11+0000

2022-05-02T11:11+0000

2022-05-02T11:11+0000

An animated series that was being created by Meghan Markle has been “quietly dropped” by Netflix as the streaming platform deals with the loss of subscribers and falling stock prices, Deadline reports.The series, "Pearl", was created by Markle via Archewell Productions, which the media outlet describes as a "shingle" that Meghan and her husband Prince Harry set up at Netflix in 2020 to "create scripted series, docuseries, documentaries, features and children’s programming".The plot of “Pearl”, which was expected to be the first animated series by Archewell Productions and which was still in the development stage, centred on the adventures of a 12-year-old girl who "finds inspiration in a variety of influential women throughout history".The media outlet also points out that last week, Netflix axed two other kids' animated series that were in production – "Dino Daycare" and "Boons and Curses".

