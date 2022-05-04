https://sputniknews.com/20220504/comedian-dave-chappelle-attacked-on-stage-during-netflix-festival-1095252467.html

Comedian Dave Chappelle Attacked on Stage During Netflix Festival

On Tuesday evening, US Comedian Dave Chappelle appeared at the Hollywood Bowl theatre in Los Angeles as part of the 'Netflix Is A Joke' event. 04.05.2022, Sputnik International

Dave Chappelle was attacked on stage during his show in Los Angeles.According to BuzzFeed News reporter, Brianna Sacks, who was present at the event, "a man charged and tackled" Chappelle at the end of the gig.After the incident, the attacker was dragged off by security.The comedian has been criticised in the past for his trans jokes, which even led to a protest staged by Netflix staff.The show was the inaugural live Netflix comedy festival.

