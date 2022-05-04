International
https://sputniknews.com/20220504/comedian-dave-chappelle-attacked-on-stage-during-netflix-festival-1095252467.html
Comedian Dave Chappelle Attacked on Stage During Netflix Festival
On Tuesday evening, US Comedian Dave Chappelle appeared at the Hollywood Bowl theatre in Los Angeles as part of the 'Netflix Is A Joke' event. 04.05.2022, Sputnik International
Dave Chappelle was attacked on stage during his show in Los Angeles.According to BuzzFeed News reporter, Brianna Sacks, who was present at the event, "a man charged and tackled" Chappelle at the end of the gig.After the incident, the attacker was dragged off by security.The comedian has been criticised in the past for his trans jokes, which even led to a protest staged by Netflix staff.The show was the inaugural live Netflix comedy festival.
us, netflix, davechappelle

07:47 GMT 04.05.2022 (Updated: 07:50 GMT 04.05.2022)
© AFP 2022 / PHILLIP FARAONEHOLLYWOOD, CALIFORNIA - APRIL 28: Dave Chappelle attends the Opening Night Party presented by NETFLIX IS A JOKE at W Hollywood on April 28, 2022 in Hollywood, California
HOLLYWOOD, CALIFORNIA - APRIL 28: Dave Chappelle attends the Opening Night Party presented by NETFLIX IS A JOKE at W Hollywood on April 28, 2022 in Hollywood, California - Sputnik International, 1920, 04.05.2022
© AFP 2022 / PHILLIP FARAONE
On Tuesday evening, US Comedian Dave Chappelle appeared at the Hollywood Bowl theatre in Los Angeles as part of the 'Netflix Is A Joke' event.
Dave Chappelle was attacked on stage during his show in Los Angeles.
According to BuzzFeed News reporter, Brianna Sacks, who was present at the event, "a man charged and tackled" Chappelle at the end of the gig.
After the incident, the attacker was dragged off by security.

In turn, Dave Chappelle claimed that "it was a trans man".

The comedian has been criticised in the past for his trans jokes, which even led to a protest staged by Netflix staff.
The show was the inaugural live Netflix comedy festival.
