FAA Says Boeing’s 787 Certification Docs Are Incomplete, Stoking Concerns of Further Delivery Delays

FAA regulators are requesting additional data from Boeing following its submission of documentation seeking the transportation agency’s approval to resume deliveries of 787 Dreamliners, Reuters reported Friday, citing two individuals familiar with the matter.A source insisted that the FAA’s concerns regarding 787 data do not automatically correlate to new delays in deliveries.However, the transportation agency pointed out earlier this year that it reserves the right to withhold airworthiness certificates until the agency is assured “Boeing's quality control and manufacturing processes consistently produce 787s that meet FAA design standards.”The document in question was submitted to the FAA in late April, with Boeing President and CEO Dave Calhoun touting the move as an “important step” in its comprehensive review of the Dreamliner. Boeing will have the opportunity to resubmit certification documents upon correcting a number of omissions reportedly identified by the agency.Boeing claims to prioritize “quality, stability, and supply chain capacity” in its approach.Emirates, the world’s largest airline, called out Boeing on Wednesday, stressing that structural flaws have pushed the timeline for 787 deliveries to at least 2024.Nevertheless, sources with the planemaker have told Reuters that deliveries are expected to resume in the second half of 2022, which begins in less than two months.Boeing reported in February that it had accrued some $3.5 billion in associated delivery delay costs, including customer concessions. Another $1 billion was said to be linked to necessary production costs on the jet.

