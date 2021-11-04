https://sputniknews.com/20211104/faa-chief-boeing-has-more-work-to-do-after-resetting-relationship-with-federal-aviation-admin-1090463046.html

FAA Chief: Boeing Has 'More Work to Do' After Resetting Relationship With Federal Aviation Admin

FAA Chief: Boeing Has 'More Work to Do' After Resetting Relationship With Federal Aviation Admin

Earlier this year, the US Department of Justice fined Boeing $2.5 billion and criminally charged the company with conspiracy to defraud the Aircraft Evaluation... 04.11.2021, Sputnik International

2021-11-04T02:37+0000

2021-11-04T02:37+0000

2021-11-04T02:34+0000

boeing

faa

/html/head/meta[@name='og:title']/@content /html/head/meta[@name='og:description']/@content

https://cdnn1.img.sputniknews.com/img/107331/90/1073319049_0:0:4345:2444_1920x0_80_0_0_cb0febd0d77d45731078d4b1ace60c58.jpg

FAA Administrator Stephen Dickson told members of the US Senate Committee on Commerce, Science, and Transportation that Boeing is not yet out of the woods concerning safety reform and transparency with the federal agency. Dickinson's comments came as part of the committee's hearing on the 'Implementation of Aviation Safety Reform.'During his oral testimony, Dickinson revealed that the FAA is promoting the use of its new safety management systems, or SMS, which allows an organization to actively search and identify safety issues and address the root cause. The FAA chief told lawmakers that he had "made it clear internally that we always do the right thing when it comes to safety — and that I have the workforce’s back on that." Dickinson received some pushback from committee members, including Sen. Maria Cantwell (D-WA), who did not appear convinced that Boeing had made safety advancements across the board. She also referenced the concerns of aviation whistleblowers. Cantwell noted that she intends to release a report on aviation whistleblowers before the year ends. She also pressed Dickinson about deadlines, noting that the FAA had failed to reach a September 2021 deadline on a workforce review that was previously recommended by the US Department of Transportation Inspector General in 2015. "We want to get on the same page about needs," Cantwell said, warning that oversight will suffer and could receive less vital funding when deadlines are not met.

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“ 252 60

2021

Evan Craighead

Evan Craighead

News

en_EN

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“ 252 60

1920 1080 true

1920 1440 true

1920 1920 true

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“ 252 60

Evan Craighead

boeing, faa