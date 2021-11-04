Registration was successful!
Please follow the link from the email sent to
International
https://sputniknews.com/20211104/faa-chief-boeing-has-more-work-to-do-after-resetting-relationship-with-federal-aviation-admin-1090463046.html
FAA Chief: Boeing Has 'More Work to Do' After Resetting Relationship With Federal Aviation Admin
FAA Chief: Boeing Has 'More Work to Do' After Resetting Relationship With Federal Aviation Admin
Earlier this year, the US Department of Justice fined Boeing $2.5 billion and criminally charged the company with conspiracy to defraud the Aircraft Evaluation... 04.11.2021, Sputnik International
2021-11-04T02:37+0000
2021-11-04T02:34+0000
boeing
faa
/html/head/meta[@name='og:title']/@content
/html/head/meta[@name='og:description']/@content
https://cdnn1.img.sputniknews.com/img/107331/90/1073319049_0:0:4345:2444_1920x0_80_0_0_cb0febd0d77d45731078d4b1ace60c58.jpg
FAA Administrator Stephen Dickson told members of the US Senate Committee on Commerce, Science, and Transportation that Boeing is not yet out of the woods concerning safety reform and transparency with the federal agency. Dickinson's comments came as part of the committee's hearing on the 'Implementation of Aviation Safety Reform.'During his oral testimony, Dickinson revealed that the FAA is promoting the use of its new safety management systems, or SMS, which allows an organization to actively search and identify safety issues and address the root cause. The FAA chief told lawmakers that he had "made it clear internally that we always do the right thing when it comes to safety — and that I have the workforce’s back on that." Dickinson received some pushback from committee members, including Sen. Maria Cantwell (D-WA), who did not appear convinced that Boeing had made safety advancements across the board. She also referenced the concerns of aviation whistleblowers. Cantwell noted that she intends to release a report on aviation whistleblowers before the year ends. She also pressed Dickinson about deadlines, noting that the FAA had failed to reach a September 2021 deadline on a workforce review that was previously recommended by the US Department of Transportation Inspector General in 2015. "We want to get on the same page about needs," Cantwell said, warning that oversight will suffer and could receive less vital funding when deadlines are not met.
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“
252
60
2021
Evan Craighead
Evan Craighead
News
en_EN
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“
252
60
1920
1080
true
1920
1440
true
https://cdnn1.img.sputniknews.com/img/107331/90/1073319049_57:0:4176:3089_1920x0_80_0_0_7d39d3f26702b2c007117a390af38412.jpg
1920
1920
true
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“
252
60
boeing, faa

FAA Chief: Boeing Has 'More Work to Do' After Resetting Relationship With Federal Aviation Admin

02:37 GMT 04.11.2021
© AP Photo / Ted S. WarrenA worker walks next to a Boeing 737 MAX 8 airplane parked at Boeing Field, Thursday, March 14, 2019, in Seattle
A worker walks next to a Boeing 737 MAX 8 airplane parked at Boeing Field, Thursday, March 14, 2019, in Seattle - Sputnik International, 1920, 04.11.2021
© AP Photo / Ted S. Warren
Subscribe
Evan Craighead
All materialsWrite to the author
Earlier this year, the US Department of Justice fined Boeing $2.5 billion and criminally charged the company with conspiracy to defraud the Aircraft Evaluation Group of the Federal Aviation Administration (FAA). Feds alleged that Boeing hid information from investigators probing the two Boeing 737 MAX crashes that killed a combined 346 people.
FAA Administrator Stephen Dickson told members of the US Senate Committee on Commerce, Science, and Transportation that Boeing is not yet out of the woods concerning safety reform and transparency with the federal agency.

"Boeing is not the same as it was two years ago but they have more to work to do," Dickson told the US senate committee on Wednesday, emphasizing that the FAA has "reset the relationship with Boeing in no uncertain terms."

Dickinson's comments came as part of the committee's hearing on the 'Implementation of Aviation Safety Reform.'
During his oral testimony, Dickinson revealed that the FAA is promoting the use of its new safety management systems, or SMS, which allows an organization to actively search and identify safety issues and address the root cause.
"Currently, four design and manufacturing organizations, including Boeing, have voluntarily adopted SMS, with six others in progress," he said in remarks provided to the FAA.
The FAA chief told lawmakers that he had "made it clear internally that we always do the right thing when it comes to safety — and that I have the workforce’s back on that."
Dickinson received some pushback from committee members, including Sen. Maria Cantwell (D-WA), who did not appear convinced that Boeing had made safety advancements across the board. She also referenced the concerns of aviation whistleblowers.

"Line engineers had early warnings, whether it's the [Boeing] 787 battery issue, or whether it was this issue related to synthetic airspeeds or the complexity of automation and overload of pilots in the system," Cantwell said. "Those line engineers weren't listened to."

Cantwell noted that she intends to release a report on aviation whistleblowers before the year ends.
She also pressed Dickinson about deadlines, noting that the FAA had failed to reach a September 2021 deadline on a workforce review that was previously recommended by the US Department of Transportation Inspector General in 2015.
"We want to get on the same page about needs," Cantwell said, warning that oversight will suffer and could receive less vital funding when deadlines are not met.
001000
Discuss
World
Business
Opinion
Tech
Viral
Radio
Multimedia
  • About Us
  • Press Info
  • Terms of Use
  • Contact Us
  • Cookie Policy
  • Privacy Policy
  • Privacy Feedback
© 2021 Sputnik. All rights reserved. 18+
Newsfeed
0
New firstOld first
loader
LIVE
Заголовок открываемого материала
To participate in the discussion
log in or register
loader
Chats
Заголовок открываемого материала
Worldwide
InternationalEnglishEnglishMundoEspañolSpanish
Europe
DeutschlandDeutschGermanFranceFrançaisFrenchΕλλάδαΕλληνικάGreekItaliaItalianoItalianČeská republikaČeštinaCzechPolskaPolskiPolishСрбиjаСрпскиSerbianLatvijaLatviešuLatvianLietuvaLietuviųLithuanianMoldovaMoldoveneascăMoldavianБеларусьБеларускiBelarusian
Transcaucasia
ԱրմենիաՀայերենArmenianАҧсныАҧсышәалаAbkhazХуссар ИрыстонИронауОssetianსაქართველოქართულიGeorgianAzərbaycanАzərbaycancaAzerbaijani
Middle East
Sputnik عربيArabicArabicTürkiyeTürkçeTurkishSputnik ایرانPersianPersianSputnik افغانستانDariDari
Central Asia
ҚазақстанҚазақ тіліKazakhКыргызстанКыргызчаKyrgyzOʻzbekistonЎзбекчаUzbekТоҷикистонТоҷикӣTajik
East & Southeast Asia
Việt NamTiếng ViệtVietnamese日本日本語Japanese中国中文Chinese
South America
BrasilPortuguêsPortuguese
NewsfeedBreaking
03:18 GMTMagnitude 5.7 Earthquake Strikes Indonesia, USGS Reveals
03:15 GMTDem Loss in Virginia Governor Race Hurts Biden's Image, Shows Voters Disillusioned
02:37 GMTFAA Chief: Boeing Has 'More Work to Do' After Resetting Relationship With Federal Aviation Admin
01:15 GMTUS Congress Passes RENACER Act to Sanction Nicaragua Ahead of Elections Sandinistas Expected to Win
01:10 GMTUS Actress Jennifer Garner Sparks Engagement Rumors After Sporting Diamond Ring on Instagram Live
00:57 GMTUS Authorizes Boeing to Build Internet Network in Space With 132 Satellites - Regulator
00:45 GMTMoldova's Prime Minister Calls Negotiations With Russia's Gazprom 'Cruel Game'
00:38 GMTFed Chairman Vows to Keep US Inflation Under Control for Those Living Paycheck-to-Paycheck
00:24 GMTBiden: Passage of Social Spending Bill Could Have ‘Maybe’ Helped McAuliffe Win in Virginia
Yesterday3 Women Dead, 2 Injured After 'Mass Shooting' in Norfolk, Virginia
YesterdayAmerican Footballer Henry Ruggs Was Driving 156 MPH in Crash That Killed Woman And Dog
YesterdayPolitical Waves: What the Virginia Governor Race Means for the Democratic Agenda
YesterdayPentagon Watchdog Reportedly Finds No Misconduct in US Strike That Killed 10 Civilians in Kabul
YesterdayDiva Defense: Lady Gaga Reveals She Wore Bulletproof Dress to Biden Inauguration
YesterdayDemocratic Governor Phil Murphy Wins Re-election in New Jersey - Reports
YesterdayFlorida Governor DeSantis Labels Biden's Cabinet 'Brandon Administration'
YesterdayLabour Party Loses Control of Member Data in Major ‘Cyber Incident’
YesterdayICC Launches Investigation Against Venezuela Over Crimes Against Humanity
Yesterday'Absolutely Totally False': Pentagon Refutes Iranian Claim That US Forces Attempted to Seize Oil
YesterdayAhead of India's Uttar Pradesh Polls Samajwadi Leader Akhilesh Yadav is Shirking His Duty: Expert