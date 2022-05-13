https://sputniknews.com/20220513/communities-are-strapped-arizona-joins-texas-in-busing-asylum-seekers-from-us-mexico-border-to-dc-1095477869.html

‘Communities Are Strapped’: Arizona Joins Texas in Busing Asylum Seekers From US-Mexico Border to DC

Arizona Gov. Doug Ducey (R) announced on Wednesday that the state has adopted a busing system to voluntarily transport asylum-seeking migrants from the... 13.05.2022, Sputnik International

Arizona’s first bus transporting asylum-seeking migrants arrived in Washington, DC, on Wednesday–two days after it departed from Yuma, Arizona, according to the office of Arizona Gov. Doug Ducey.C.J. Karamargin, Ducey’s director of communications, asserted that all 20 individuals who volunteered for the 2,500-mile (~4,000-kilometer) journey were accounted for on Wednesday and were met by non-governmental organizations “that can help them get to their ultimate destinations.’’Travelers were said to have come from Angola, Columbia, Haiti, Peru, Venezuela and Uzbekistan, and are set to be united with sponsors in Pennsylvania, Florida, New York, New Jersey, Virginia and Maine.While it remains unclear how many asylum seekers will actually take advantage of the transportation system, Ducey’s government believes the decision is worth the extra cost.Arizona is presently capable of sending two to three buses a week, transporting up to 40 asylum-seekers on each. The total cost is dependent on the number of volunteers, the official pointed out.In March, the federal government earmarked some $150 million of the spending bill to be released to asylum-related nonprofits. A portion of the funds is intended to be used to arrange transportation for migrants needing transportation to their sponsors in the US.Despite the federal funds in circulation, both Arizona and Texas have decided to accelerate the process. Ducey’s effort is currently being funded by the Border Security Fund, coffers established in 2021 in partnership with the Arizona Legislature.Texas has assembled some 900 buses for its operation, per Texas Division of Emergency Management Chief Nim Kidd. Migrants “must volunteer to be transported and show documentation” from the Department of Homeland Security.Like Abbott, Ducey argued this week that the federal government has overwhelmed the state, as asylum seekers “are taxing the resources, stretching the resources of nongovernmental organizations, community-based organizations.”While it is unclear whether the Biden White House will actually pick up the bill for the border states’ busing programs, the administration appears supportive of states assisting in the asylum process, despite viewing it as an “unnecessary” move in the case of the Texas state authorities.However, “these actions are impacting people’s jobs and the livelihoods of hardworking families in Texas and across the country,” Psaki added.As the US grapples with a historic surge of migrant encounters at the US-Mexico border, the White House has announced it has begun moving US border personnel from northern to southern stations to assist with the influx. The DHS has acknowledged that the decision to not extend Title 42 could present “significant challenges” for the federal government.

