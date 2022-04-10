International
On Saturday, Texas Attorney General Ken Paxton slammed White House Press Secretary Jen Psaki, saying that she didn't understand what's was happening at the US state's border, after her disapproval of Texas Governor Greg Abbott.According to him, the situation at the Texas border was "ultimately, what's happening to all of our states, because really every state is a border state now, affected by what's going on along the border".He added that the intention to bus migrants to the capital was not a "publicity stunt."Earlier, Texas Governor Greg Abbott suggested sending illegal immigrants by bus to Washington, DC in protest against a possible easing of entry rules into the United States.Texas officials said during the press conference that the state is prepared to activate up to 900 buses to send illegal migrants to Washington, DC. Abbott said the migrants will be dropped off at the steps of the US Capitol building.The governor expressed frustration with the Biden administration's practice of releasing large numbers of illegal migrants in small cities in Texas.On 1 April, the Biden administration announced that it will terminate the Title 42 public health policy on 23 May. The policy has been in effect since March 2020 and was used by the Trump and Biden administrations to turn away thousands of illegal immigrants in an effort to prevent communicable diseases from spreading in the United States.In turn, a group of Republican US Senators introduced legislation to extend the Title 42 policy until 2025 in order to prevent a wave of migration.US immigration enforcement officers, according to media, have encountered about a million illegal migrants at the southern border over the last six months, which is on pace to beat the all-time record of 1.7 million illegal migrants apprehended on the southern border in 2021.
Texas Attorney General: Psaki 'Doesn't Understand Reality' on State Border

07:18 GMT 10.04.2022
© AP Photo / Julio CortezIn this March 21, 2021 file photo, a U.S. Customs and Border Protection agent looks on near a gate on the U.S.-Mexico border wall as agents take migrants into custody, in Abram-Perezville, Texas.
In this March 21, 2021 file photo, a U.S. Customs and Border Protection agent looks on near a gate on the U.S.-Mexico border wall as agents take migrants into custody, in Abram-Perezville, Texas. - Sputnik International, 1920, 10.04.2022
© AP Photo / Julio Cortez
On Saturday, Texas Attorney General Ken Paxton slammed White House Press Secretary Jen Psaki, saying that she didn’t understand what’s was happening at the US state’s border, after her disapproval of Texas Governor Greg Abbott.

“I wish it was only a publicity stunt. She doesn’t understand the reality, or doesn’t care about the reality, of what’s happening on the Texas border”, Paxton said.

According to him, the situation at the Texas border was “ultimately, what’s happening to all of our states, because really every state is a border state now, affected by what’s going on along the border”.
He added that the intention to bus migrants to the capital was not a “publicity stunt.”
Earlier, Texas Governor Greg Abbott suggested sending illegal immigrants by bus to Washington, DC in protest against a possible easing of entry rules into the United States.
Texas officials said during the press conference that the state is prepared to activate up to 900 buses to send illegal migrants to Washington, DC. Abbott said the migrants will be dropped off at the steps of the US Capitol building.

The governor expressed frustration with the Biden administration's practice of releasing large numbers of illegal migrants in small cities in Texas.
On 1 April, the Biden administration announced that it will terminate the Title 42 public health policy on 23 May. The policy has been in effect since March 2020 and was used by the Trump and Biden administrations to turn away thousands of illegal immigrants in an effort to prevent communicable diseases from spreading in the United States.
In turn, a group of Republican US Senators introduced legislation to extend the Title 42 policy until 2025 in order to prevent a wave of migration.
US immigration enforcement officers, according to media, have encountered about a million illegal migrants at the southern border over the last six months, which is on pace to beat the all-time record of 1.7 million illegal migrants apprehended on the southern border in 2021.
