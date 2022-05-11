https://sputniknews.com/20220511/us-judge-orders-trump-to-pay-110000-fine-meet-other-conditions-to-lift-contempt-finding-1095442623.html

US Judge Orders Trump to Pay $110,000 Fine, Meet Other Conditions to Lift Contempt Finding

US Judge Orders Trump to Pay $110,000 Fine, Meet Other Conditions to Lift Contempt Finding

WASHINGTON (Sputnik) - New York Judge Arthur Engoron on Wednesday ordered former US President Donald Trump to pay $110,000 in fines and meet other conditions... 11.05.2022, Sputnik International

2022-05-11T18:33+0000

2022-05-11T18:33+0000

2022-05-11T18:34+0000

us

donald trump

judge

/html/head/meta[@name='og:title']/@content /html/head/meta[@name='og:description']/@content

https://cdnn1.img.sputniknews.com/img/07e6/04/18/1095019832_0:0:3071:1728_1920x0_80_0_0_eb3d0699f6cc6c2d22c8771286edeef5.jpg

Engoron in April found Trump in contempt of court after the former president ignored an earlier ruling that Trump and his two adult children could not refuse subpoenas by New York Attorney General Letitia James to question them over her probe into the Trump Organization, which represents the family’s business interests.Engoron in a ruling filed Wednesday denied without prejudice Trump’s attempt to purge the contempt filing against him, moving forward with a $10,000 per day fine for violating the subpoena orders."I want the fine paid. That fine is now $110,000," Engoron said during a virtual court hearing as quoted by CNN.The fine money will be placed by the court in an escrow account pending Trump’s appeal of the contempt ruling, the judge said.Trump also must provide a description of the Trump Organization’s document retention and destruction policy and review the remaining documents tied to him by 20 May, per the court’s conditions.Trump and his company have denied any wrongdoing. The former president had previously called James' probe "a continuation of the greatest Witch Hunt of all time."

https://sputniknews.com/20220419/trump-blasts-new-york-attorney-general-calls-state-crime-capital-of-the-world--1094875131.html

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“ 252 60

2022

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“ 252 60

News

en_EN

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“ 252 60

1920 1080 true

1920 1440 true

1920 1920 true

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“ 252 60

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“ 252 60

us, donald trump, judge