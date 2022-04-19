https://sputniknews.com/20220419/trump-blasts-new-york-attorney-general-calls-state-crime-capital-of-the-world--1094875131.html

Trump Blasts New York Attorney General, Calls State ‘Crime Capital of the World’

Trump Blasts New York Attorney General, Calls State ‘Crime Capital of the World’

Donald Trump, in a series of emails sent through Trump’s Save America PAC, blasted New York state’s Attorney General, Letitia James for her investigation into... 19.04.2022, Sputnik International

2022-04-19T01:27+0000

2022-04-19T01:27+0000

2022-04-19T01:27+0000

donald trump

trump organization

letitia james

new york attorney general's office

/html/head/meta[@name='og:title']/@content /html/head/meta[@name='og:description']/@content

https://cdnn1.img.sputniknews.com/img/07e6/03/1b/1094232648_0:160:3073:1888_1920x0_80_0_0_c7dd7edc2a11ff5b5677b8412e531deb.jpg

Trump’s first message, sent on Sunday, April 17, saw him wishing James a happy Easter, while also calling her racist and ineffective at her job.James is a black woman and recently ended her New York gubernatorial bid in favor of seeking re-election as the state’s attorney general.On Monday, Trump went back to his Save America PAC to continue to lay it on James, this time in much more detail. Seizing on the recent mass shooting at a Brooklyn subway station, Trump insinuated that James’ investigation into his financial dealings was diverting resources that could have prevented the attack and crime in New York. Trump again referred to James as a racist.New York’s homicide rate, the number of homicides per 100,000 people, of 2.8 is the 14th lowest in the United States and well below the national average of 5.01. However, crime in New York City has risen in 2022 by 44.26% compared to the same time last year.The statement also touted all of the good the Trump Organization has done for the state of New York and continued to call the investigation a partisan “witch hunt.”It is unclear what part of the investigation Trump believes is racist, although recent developments in the investigation could have led to the series of explosive messages directed towards James.On April 7, Letitia James tweeted that she was planning to hold Donald Trump in contempt of court over his failure to turn over documents as part of the state’s investigation into the Trump Organization’s finances.James’ office began investigating the Trump Organization in 2019 following the testimony of his former personal lawyer, Michael Cohen to Congress. In Cohen’s testimony, he claimed that the company manipulated the value of its assets for favorable business and tax purposes.Manhattan’s District Attorney launched a criminal investigation into the Trump Organization, but in February it had reportedly stalled. The state’s case against Trump is a civil case, which usually requires a lower bar to land a guilty verdict.

https://sputniknews.com/20220414/trump-says-hes-more-wanted-than-al-capone-jesse-james-and-billy-the-kid-combined-1094758414.html

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“ 252 60

2022

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“ 252 60

News

en_EN

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“ 252 60

1920 1080 true

1920 1440 true

1920 1920 true

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“ 252 60

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“ 252 60

donald trump, trump organization, letitia james, new york attorney general's office