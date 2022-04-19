Trump Blasts New York Attorney General, Calls State ‘Crime Capital of the World’
© AFP 2022 / MEGAN VARNER Former U.S. President Donald Trump speaks during a rally at the Banks County Dragway on March 26, 2022 in Commerce, Georgia
Donald Trump, in a series of emails sent through Trump’s Save America PAC, blasted New York state’s Attorney General, Letitia James for her investigation into his company and family’s finances. James recently held Trump in contempt of court over his refusal to turn over documents in the high profile tax probe.
Trump’s first message, sent on Sunday, April 17, saw him wishing James a happy Easter, while also calling her racist and ineffective at her job.
The message, sent through his Save America PAC, read, “Happy Easter to failed gubernatorial candidate and racist Attorney General Letitia James. May she remain healthy despite the fact that she will continue to drive business out of New York while at the same time keeping crime, death, and destruction in New York!”
James is a black woman and recently ended her New York gubernatorial bid in favor of seeking re-election as the state’s attorney general.
On Monday, Trump went back to his Save America PAC to continue to lay it on James, this time in much more detail. Seizing on the recent mass shooting at a Brooklyn subway station, Trump insinuated that James’ investigation into his financial dealings was diverting resources that could have prevented the attack and crime in New York. Trump again referred to James as a racist.
“With the horrible Subway Shootings and Violent Crime in New York being at an all-time high, where people are afraid to walk the streets, the racist and highly partisan Attorney General of New York State, failed Gubernatorial candidate Letitia James, should focus her efforts on saving the State of New York and ending its reputation as a Crime Capital of the World, instead of spending millions of dollars and utilizing a large portion of her office in going after Donald J. Trump and the Trump Organization,” the statement reads.
New York’s homicide rate, the number of homicides per 100,000 people, of 2.8 is the 14th lowest in the United States and well below the national average of 5.01. However, crime in New York City has risen in 2022 by 44.26% compared to the same time last year.
The statement also touted all of the good the Trump Organization has done for the state of New York and continued to call the investigation a partisan “witch hunt.”
“This neverending Witch Hunt must stop. We don’t need racist political hacks going after good, hardworking people for partisan political gain.”
It is unclear what part of the investigation Trump believes is racist, although recent developments in the investigation could have led to the series of explosive messages directed towards James.
On April 7, Letitia James tweeted that she was planning to hold Donald Trump in contempt of court over his failure to turn over documents as part of the state’s investigation into the Trump Organization’s finances.
James’ office began investigating the Trump Organization in 2019 following the testimony of his former personal lawyer, Michael Cohen to Congress. In Cohen’s testimony, he claimed that the company manipulated the value of its assets for favorable business and tax purposes.
Manhattan’s District Attorney launched a criminal investigation into the Trump Organization, but in February it had reportedly stalled. The state’s case against Trump is a civil case, which usually requires a lower bar to land a guilty verdict.