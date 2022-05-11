https://sputniknews.com/20220511/uk-to-sign-agreement-with-finland-sweden-to-reinforce-european-security-downing-street-says-1095443952.html

UK to Sign Agreement With Finland, Sweden to Reinforce European Security, Downing Street Says

UK to Sign Agreement With Finland, Sweden to Reinforce European Security, Downing Street Says

MOSCOW (Sputnik) - The United Kingdom is in the process of signing declarations with Sweden and Finland to boost security and fortify northern Europe's... 11.05.2022, Sputnik International

2022-05-11T19:46+0000

2022-05-11T19:46+0000

2022-05-11T19:46+0000

uk

europe

security

finland

sweden

nato

nato expansion

/html/head/meta[@name='og:title']/@content /html/head/meta[@name='og:description']/@content

https://cdnn1.img.sputniknews.com/img/07e6/05/0b/1095443927_0:0:3073:1728_1920x0_80_0_0_4b03f44d7860f127b83017b922a007b0.jpg

UK Prime Minister Boris Johnson is visiting Sweden and Finland on Wednesday to sign the relevant agreements.The Downing Street said Johnson has already signed mutual security assurances with Swedish Prime Minister Andersson and will now travel to Helsinki to sign a similar security declaration with Finnish President Sauli Niinisto.In particular, the declarations provide for gradual changes in defense and security cooperation between the UK and the two countries, increasing the sharing of intelligence and joint military operations, and strengthening the overall security in northern Europe.According to Johnson's office, by signing security declarations with Finland and Sweden, the UK also pledged to support the two countries' armed forces in the event of a crisis or attack by other nations.At the same time, the signatory countries said in joint statements that the declarations are political in nature and are not legally binding under international law.

https://sputniknews.com/20220511/finlands-nato-application-may-be-presented-in-matter-of-days-countrys-fm-says-1095414947.html

finland

sweden

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“ 252 60

2022

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“ 252 60

News

en_EN

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“ 252 60

1920 1080 true

1920 1440 true

1920 1920 true

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“ 252 60

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“ 252 60

uk, europe, security, finland, sweden, nato, nato expansion