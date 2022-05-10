https://sputniknews.com/20220510/faeces-flinging-roma-war-in-central-stockholm-goes-viral--video-1095388221.html

Faeces-Flinging Roma War in Stockholm Goes Viral – Video

Faeces-Flinging Roma War in Stockholm Goes Viral – Video

The clip of two Roma women in colourful neckpieces slugging it out in an all-out "war of waste" has been labelled “the most disgusting thing”, and filed under... 10.05.2022, Sputnik International

2022-05-10T05:42+0000

2022-05-10T05:42+0000

2022-05-10T05:46+0000

sweden

news

roma

viral

social media

/html/head/meta[@name='og:title']/@content /html/head/meta[@name='og:description']/@content

https://cdnn1.img.sputniknews.com/img/07e6/05/0a/1095389748_0:1:1265:713_1920x0_80_0_0_02cdbeca0705a8a44a1164d549867347.png

A video that shows Roma women throwing ordure at each other in broad daylight in the Swedish capital is spreading like wildfire across social media.The clip, which was uploaded on TikTok on Monday night, was filmed in the exclusive Hammarby Lake City, formerly a run-down residential area that is now touted as one of the world's most successful examples of urban renewal.In front of a group of passengers at a crossroads, a Roma woman in a neckpiece grabs pieces of freshly produced excrement from under her skirt and throws them at her rival.The video has received loads of comments, with users making fun of the “s**t war” or “scat conflict” or simply expressing disgust.“What in bloody hell is going on? Two 'adult' aunts poop in their own hand and throw it at each other is a way of resolving a conflict? No, that's enough internet for for today. The most disgusting I have witnessed," one Twitter user wrote.“If you were to say this happened, you would be labelled a racist, and the entire phenomenon would be a rat in the pizza,” another one said.“Poop-flinging instead of shootings,” yet another one said, referring to the epidemic of street shooting that has overtaken Sweden recently in an eruption of gangland wars where ethnic mobs fight openly.

sweden

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“ 252 60

2022

Igor Kuznetsov

Igor Kuznetsov

News

en_EN

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“ 252 60

1920 1080 true

1920 1440 true

1920 1920 true

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“ 252 60

Igor Kuznetsov

sweden, news, roma, viral, social media