US Judge Dismisses Trump Lawsuit Against Twitter to Restore His Account
US Judge Dismisses Trump Lawsuit Against Twitter to Restore His Account
07.05.2022
Judge James Donato wrote in the filing on Friday that "plaintiffs' main claim is that defendants have 'censor[ed]' plaintiffs' Twitter accounts in violation of their right to free speech under the First Amendment to the United States Constitution."

Donato added that the lawsuit does not plausibly allege that Twitter acted as a government entity when it suspended Trump's account.

Trump filed a lawsuit early last year and argued that Twitter was coerced by members of Congress to suspend his account.

Twitter has insisted its ban does not constitute censorship but were set up for public safety in response to the January 6 events at the US Capitol. At the time, Twitter permanently banned Trump when Trump had 88 million followers.
us, donald trump, twitter, lawsuit

US Judge Dismisses Trump Lawsuit Against Twitter to Restore His Account

03:01 GMT 07.05.2022
© AP Photo / Noah BergerIn this Jan. 11, 2021, file photo, a sign hangs at Twitter headquarters in San Francisco. Republican state lawmakers are pushing for social media giants to face costly lawsuits for policing content on their websites, taking aim at a federal law that prevents internet companies, like Twitter, from being sued for removing posts.
In this Jan. 11, 2021, file photo, a sign hangs at Twitter headquarters in San Francisco. Republican state lawmakers are pushing for social media giants to face costly lawsuits for policing content on their websites, taking aim at a federal law that prevents internet companies, like Twitter, from being sued for removing posts. - Sputnik International, 1920, 07.05.2022
© AP Photo / Noah Berger
WASHINGTON (Sputnik) - A US judge dismissed former President Donald Trump's lawsuit against Twitter that alleged the social media company violated his freedom of speech by suspending his account, according to court documents.
Judge James Donato wrote in the filing on Friday that "plaintiffs’ main claim is that defendants have 'censor[ed]' plaintiffs’ Twitter accounts in violation of their right to free speech under the First Amendment to the United States Constitution."
"Plaintiffs are not starting from a position of strength. Twitter is a private company, and 'the First Amendment applies only to governmental abridgements of speech, and not to alleged abridgements by private companies'," he wrote.
Donato added that the lawsuit does not plausibly allege that Twitter acted as a government entity when it suspended Trump's account.
Trump filed a lawsuit early last year and argued that Twitter was coerced by members of Congress to suspend his account.
Twitter has insisted its ban does not constitute censorship but were set up for public safety in response to the January 6 events at the US Capitol. At the time, Twitter permanently banned Trump when Trump had 88 million followers.
