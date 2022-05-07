https://sputniknews.com/20220507/us-judge-dismisses-trump-lawsuit-against-twitter-to-restore-his-account-1095325560.html
US Judge Dismisses Trump Lawsuit Against Twitter to Restore His Account
US Judge Dismisses Trump Lawsuit Against Twitter to Restore His Account
WASHINGTON (Sputnik) - A US judge dismissed former President Donald Trump's lawsuit against Twitter that alleged the social media company violated his freedom... 07.05.2022, Sputnik International
2022-05-07T03:01+0000
2022-05-07T03:01+0000
2022-05-07T03:01+0000
us
donald trump
twitter
lawsuit
/html/head/meta[@name='og:title']/@content
/html/head/meta[@name='og:description']/@content
https://cdnn1.img.sputniknews.com/img/07e6/04/0a/1094656980_0:261:3077:1992_1920x0_80_0_0_b279031c6439eca2a83cb8065a2b72af.jpg
Judge James Donato wrote in the filing on Friday that "plaintiffs’ main claim is that defendants have 'censor[ed]' plaintiffs’ Twitter accounts in violation of their right to free speech under the First Amendment to the United States Constitution."Donato added that the lawsuit does not plausibly allege that Twitter acted as a government entity when it suspended Trump's account.Trump filed a lawsuit early last year and argued that Twitter was coerced by members of Congress to suspend his account.Twitter has insisted its ban does not constitute censorship but were set up for public safety in response to the January 6 events at the US Capitol. At the time, Twitter permanently banned Trump when Trump had 88 million followers.
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“
2022
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“
News
en_EN
https://cdnn1.img.sputniknews.com/img/07e6/04/0a/1094656980_192:0:2923:2048_1920x0_80_0_0_c5a5429886487a26b7bd5d55966fc7a7.jpg
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“
us, donald trump, twitter, lawsuit
US Judge Dismisses Trump Lawsuit Against Twitter to Restore His Account
WASHINGTON (Sputnik) - A US judge dismissed former President Donald Trump's lawsuit against Twitter that alleged the social media company violated his freedom of speech by suspending his account, according to court documents.
Judge James Donato wrote in the filing on Friday that "plaintiffs’ main claim is that defendants have 'censor[ed]' plaintiffs’ Twitter accounts in violation of their right to free speech under the First Amendment to the United States Constitution."
"Plaintiffs are not starting from a position of strength. Twitter is a private company, and 'the First Amendment applies only to governmental abridgements of speech, and not to alleged abridgements by private companies'," he wrote.
Donato added that the lawsuit does not plausibly allege that Twitter acted
as a government entity when it suspended Trump's account.
Trump filed a lawsuit early last year and argued that Twitter was coerced by members of Congress to suspend his account.
Twitter has insisted its ban does not constitute censorship but were set up for public safety in response to the January 6 events
at the US Capitol. At the time, Twitter permanently banned Trump when Trump had 88 million followers.