US Judge Dismisses Trump Lawsuit Against Twitter to Restore His Account

WASHINGTON (Sputnik) - A US judge dismissed former President Donald Trump's lawsuit against Twitter that alleged the social media company violated his freedom... 07.05.2022, Sputnik International

Judge James Donato wrote in the filing on Friday that "plaintiffs’ main claim is that defendants have 'censor[ed]' plaintiffs’ Twitter accounts in violation of their right to free speech under the First Amendment to the United States Constitution."Donato added that the lawsuit does not plausibly allege that Twitter acted as a government entity when it suspended Trump's account.Trump filed a lawsuit early last year and argued that Twitter was coerced by members of Congress to suspend his account.Twitter has insisted its ban does not constitute censorship but were set up for public safety in response to the January 6 events at the US Capitol. At the time, Twitter permanently banned Trump when Trump had 88 million followers.

