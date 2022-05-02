International
US House January 6 Committee Requests Deposition From 3 Republican Lawmakers
US House January 6 Committee Requests Deposition From 3 Republican Lawmakers
WASHINGTON (Sputnik) - The US House Select Committee investigating the events at the Capitol on January 6 said in statement on Monday that it is asking for... 02.05.2022, Sputnik International
"The Select Committee has requested cooperation from three additional members of the House of Representatives: Rep. Andy Biggs, Rep. Mo Brooks, Rep. Ronny Jackson," the statement posted on Twitter said.The Select Committee is asking the Congressmen to provide information about the alleged role Republicans played in trying to challenge President Joe Biden's victory in the 2020 US presidential election, the statement said.The panel has interviewed several hundred people and requested White House records from the National Archives as part of its probe into the group of Trump supporters who entered the US Capitol to protest the certifying of the 2020 presidential election while claiming the election results from several US states were fraudulent.Nearly 800 individuals have been arrested across the United States for crimes connected to the Capitol breach on 6 January 2021, according to the US Department of Justice.*The headline of this article has been amended to reflect the fact that the House requested deposition from Republican lawmakers.
us

US House January 6 Committee Requests Deposition From 3 Republican Lawmakers

16:27 GMT 02.05.2022 (Updated: 16:51 GMT 02.05.2022)
© AP Photo / J. Scott Applewhite
Security fencing has been reinstalled around the Capitol in Washington, Thursday, Sept. 16, 2021, ahead of a planned Sept. 18 rally by far-right supporters of former President Donald Trump who are demanding the release of rioters arrested in connection with the 6 January insurrection. - Sputnik International, 1920, 02.05.2022
© AP Photo / J. Scott Applewhite
WASHINGTON (Sputnik) - The US House Select Committee investigating the events at the Capitol on January 6 said in statement on Monday that it is asking for interviews with Republican Congressmen Mo Brooks, Andy Biggs and Ronny Jackson.
"The Select Committee has requested cooperation from three additional members of the House of Representatives: Rep. Andy Biggs, Rep. Mo Brooks, Rep. Ronny Jackson," the statement posted on Twitter said.
The Select Committee is asking the Congressmen to provide information about the alleged role Republicans played in trying to challenge President Joe Biden's victory in the 2020 US presidential election, the statement said.
The panel has interviewed several hundred people and requested White House records from the National Archives as part of its probe into the group of Trump supporters who entered the US Capitol to protest the certifying of the 2020 presidential election while claiming the election results from several US states were fraudulent.
Nearly 800 individuals have been arrested across the United States for crimes connected to the Capitol breach on 6 January 2021, according to the US Department of Justice.
*The headline of this article has been amended to reflect the fact that the House requested deposition from Republican lawmakers.
