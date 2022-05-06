International
US Provided Ukraine Intelligence for Targeting Moskva Cruiser, Report Suggests
US Provided Ukraine Intelligence for Targeting Moskva Cruiser, Report Suggests
WASHINGTON (Sputnik) - The United States provided Ukraine with intelligence to target Russia's flagship in the Black Sea, the Moskva, The New York Times
russia
us
ukraine
cruiser moskva
moskva missile cruiser
https://cdnn1.img.sputniknews.com/img/07e6/04/0e/1094757132_0:9:1706:969_1920x0_80_0_0_43c50be30b45741b272202c062687c89.jpg
ukraine
US Provided Ukraine Intelligence for Targeting Moskva Cruiser, Report Suggests

04:33 GMT 06.05.2022
© Russian Black Sea Fleet / Go to the photo bankRussian missile cruiser Moskva
Russian missile cruiser Moskva - Sputnik International, 1920, 06.05.2022
© Russian Black Sea Fleet
/
Go to the photo bank
