Crew of Russian Cruiser Moskva to Continue Serving in Navy - Defense Ministry

Crew of Russian Cruiser Moskva to Continue Serving in Navy - Defense Ministry

MOSCOW (Sputnik) - The crew of the sunken Russian guided missile cruiser Moskva will carry on with their service in the country's navy, the Russian Defense... 16.04.2022, Sputnik International

On Thursday, the ministry said that the vessel, which had been damaged after ammunition explosion, sunk during stormy weather.Conscript crew members of Moskva will be retired to reserve from may to June in line with law, Yevmenov said in a separate statement on Russian television channel Zvezda.The ship, whose initial name was "Slava," was laid down in Mykolaiv in 1976 and commissioned in 1983.

