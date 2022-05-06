https://sputniknews.com/20220506/pentagon-us-does-not-provide-intel-on-location-of-russian-military-leaders-1095301195.html

Pentagon: US Does Not Provide Intel on Location of Russian Military Leaders

WASHINGTON (Sputnik) – The United States does not provide intelligence on the location of Russian military leadership on the battlefield or participate in... 06.05.2022, Sputnik International

On Wednesday, The New York Times reported that Washington has provided Kiev with intelligence that led to the killing of "many" Russian generals. The United States prohibits itself from providing intelligence about Russia's "most senior" military leaders, the report said.Russia, however, confirmed death of only one high-ranking officer during the special operation in Ukraine - Major General Andrey Sukhovetsky, deputy commander of the Russian 41st combined arms army.

