International
https://sputniknews.com/20220506/pentagon-us-does-not-provide-intel-on-location-of-russian-military-leaders-1095301195.html
Pentagon: US Does Not Provide Intel on Location of Russian Military Leaders
Pentagon: US Does Not Provide Intel on Location of Russian Military Leaders
WASHINGTON (Sputnik) – The United States does not provide intelligence on the location of Russian military leadership on the battlefield or participate in... 06.05.2022, Sputnik International
2022-05-06T04:26+0000
2022-05-06T04:26+0000
us
pentagon
john kirby
russia
ukraine
intel
/html/head/meta[@name='og:title']/@content
/html/head/meta[@name='og:description']/@content
https://cdnn1.img.sputniknews.com/img/07e6/04/15/1094927265_0:0:3013:1694_1920x0_80_0_0_e3cee8245627dafb091c281657c068db.jpg
On Wednesday, The New York Times reported that Washington has provided Kiev with intelligence that led to the killing of "many" Russian generals. The United States prohibits itself from providing intelligence about Russia's "most senior" military leaders, the report said.Russia, however, confirmed death of only one high-ranking officer during the special operation in Ukraine - Major General Andrey Sukhovetsky, deputy commander of the Russian 41st combined arms army.
ukraine
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“
252
60
2022
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“
252
60
News
en_EN
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“
252
60
1920
1080
true
1920
1440
true
https://cdnn1.img.sputniknews.com/img/07e6/04/15/1094927265_124:0:2855:2048_1920x0_80_0_0_a91cac36ae0a5d876cf79e7ad1645645.jpg
1920
1920
true
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“
252
60
us, pentagon, john kirby, russia, ukraine, intel

Pentagon: US Does Not Provide Intel on Location of Russian Military Leaders

04:26 GMT 06.05.2022
© Sputnik / SputnikServicemen of the Russian National Guard patrol the area next to the Alley of Fame memorial complex, as Russia's military operation in Ukraine continues, in Kherson, Ukraine.
Servicemen of the Russian National Guard patrol the area next to the Alley of Fame memorial complex, as Russia's military operation in Ukraine continues, in Kherson, Ukraine. - Sputnik International, 1920, 06.05.2022
© Sputnik / Sputnik
Subscribe
US
India
Global
WASHINGTON (Sputnik) – The United States does not provide intelligence on the location of Russian military leadership on the battlefield or participate in Ukrainian targeting decisions, Pentagon press secretary John Kirby said on Thursday.

"We do not provide intelligence on the location of senior military leaders on the battlefield or participate in the targeting decisions of the Ukrainian military," Kirby told a press briefing. "Ukrainians have, quite frankly, a lot more information than we do. This is their country, their territory, and they have capable intelligence collection abilities of their own".

On Wednesday, The New York Times reported that Washington has provided Kiev with intelligence that led to the killing of "many" Russian generals. The United States prohibits itself from providing intelligence about Russia's "most senior" military leaders, the report said.
Russia, however, confirmed death of only one high-ranking officer during the special operation in Ukraine - Major General Andrey Sukhovetsky, deputy commander of the Russian 41st combined arms army.
World
Business
Opinion
Tech
Viral
Radio
Multimedia
  • About Us
  • Press Info
  • Terms of Use
  • Contact Us
  • Cookie Policy
  • Privacy Policy
  • Privacy Feedback
App StoreGoogle play
© 2022 Sputnik. All rights reserved. 18+
Newsfeed
0
To participate in the discussion
log in or register
loader
Chats
Заголовок открываемого материала