US Reportedly Providing Ukraine With Intel Aimed at Killing Russian Generals Involved in Ukraine Ops

During the course of the ongoing Russian special military operation in Ukraine, the US has not only supported Kiev with unprecedented financial and military... 05.05.2022, Sputnik International

The US has provided intelligence that aims at assisting Ukrainians in targeting and killing several of the Russian generals in action in the ongoing special military operation in Ukraine, the New York Times reported on Wednesday, citing US officials' claims.According to the report, as Ukrainian authorities claimed to have killed at least 12 Russian generals, military analysts have reportedly been baffled by this unexpectedly high number. But the US officials supposedly declined to specify the number of the high-ranking officers allegedly killed.Still, the abovementioned intelligence assistance with the purported targeting is said to be a part of a top-secret endeavor by the Biden administration to provide Ukraine with real-time battlefield intelligence.According to the outlet's sources, the intelligence also includes expected Russian force deployments obtained from recent American evaluations of Moscow's battle plan for the conflict in eastern Ukraine's Donbass region. The US has reportedly concentrated on giving information regarding the location and other specifics of the Russian military's mobile headquarters, which, of course, move around frequently. Ukrainian officials have used such geographic information in conjunction with their own intelligence, allegedly including intercepted communications alerting the Ukrainian military to the presence of senior Russian officers, to carry out artillery strikes and other actions that might have killed some Russian officers.The intelligence sharing is said to be a part of a stepped-up flow of US assistance that includes heavier weapons and tens of billions of dollars in aid, revealing how rapidly early American limitations on its backing of Kiev have evolved as Moscow's military operation enters its second stage - the liberation of Donbass.According to the report, much of the battlefield intelligence has been kept secret by the White House because of fear that it will be interpreted as an escalation and drive the US and Russia into a larger conflict. American authorities also reportedly refused to say how they obtained intelligence about the Russian military headquarters. Throughout the ongoing conflict, however, US intelligence agencies have employed a number of sources to track Russian army movements, including classified and commercial satellites. The US routinely sends information on Russian movements in Ukraine and assists the Kiev military in providing the locations of vital targets. Other NATO allies also reportedly provide the Ukrainian military with real-time intelligence.When asked about the intelligence given to the Ukrainians, Pentagon spokesman John Kirby stated: "We will not speak to the details of that information." He did agree, though, that the US offers "Ukraine with information and intelligence that they can use to defend themselves." According to the Russian authorities, during the special operation in Ukraine, only one high-ranking officer has been killed, 47-year-old deputy commander of the Russian 41st combined arms army, Major General Andrey Sukhovetsky. The last time the Russian Ministry of Defense reported losses was on March 25, reporting the death of 1,351 servicemen to that date. The losses of the Ukrainian troops amounted to about 30,000 people, including more than 14,000 - irretrievable, and about 16,000 wounded.

