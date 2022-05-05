https://sputniknews.com/20220505/too-long-mccarthy-reportedly-dismissed-removing-trump-through-25th-amendment-1095287502.html

'Too Long': McCarthy Reportedly Dismissed Removing Trump Through 25th Amendment

'Too Long': McCarthy Reportedly Dismissed Removing Trump Through 25th Amendment

An alleged phone recording between the leader of the House Republicans and Republican Lawmaker Liz Cheney has suggested that the former mulled urging Donald... 05.05.2022, Sputnik International

2022-05-05T12:51+0000

2022-05-05T12:51+0000

2022-05-05T12:51+0000

us

donald trump

kevin mccarthy

/html/head/meta[@name='og:title']/@content /html/head/meta[@name='og:description']/@content

https://cdnn1.img.sputniknews.com/img/07e6/04/16/1094970998_0:0:3072:1728_1920x0_80_0_0_88021aafdf13c043e7a7ff538c816873.jpg

Reports have indicated that the leader of the House Republicans Kevin McCarthy allegedly considered and later dismissed the option to sack former-US President Donald Trump on 8 January, 2021 as taking "too long.” The allegations were revealed by the New York Times in a reported recording of a conversation between McCarthy and an aide.While the context of the conversation is not clear from the parts aired by CNN, which also possesses a copy, the media outlet claims that McCarthy asked the aide about the options that House Democrats were considering in the aftermath of the 8 January events.The Republican House leader reportedly went on to suggest that an attempt to remove Trump via the 25th amendment, which can be triggered by the vice-president and the majority of the cabinet, would only lead to the president overruling it. This in turn, would leave the cabinet and the VP the only option to proceed by seeking the support of two thirds of both the House and the Senate.At the time, House Democrat leader Nancy Pelosi urged then-Vice-President Mike Pence to invoke the 25th amendment, which was originally created to remove a president from power in case he or she were incapacitated or unable to "discharge the powers and duties of their office.” It allows the vice-president to be sworn in until the next presidential election is held.Alternative to Divisive ImpeachmentInstead of invoking the 25th amendment, the Democrats proceeded to impeach Donald Trump. They accused him of "inciting insurrection" on 6 January, 2021, when some of his backers broke into the Capitol demanding that the presidential vote count be halted.McCarthy also reportedly sought a "smooth transition" to the Biden administration and wanted to ask the Democrat president to implore the country to move forward after the 6 January events. At the same time, McCarthy allegedly condemned Trump's actions as "atrocious and totally wrong” in the recording.This is not the first tape of alleged McCarthy calls in the aftermath of January 6 to be released by the New York Times, which is about to present a book called "This Will Not Pass.” According to the previous tape, the House Republican leader considered asking Trump to resign himself instead of waiting for the results of the Democrats' impeachment.McCarthy himself dismissed the reporting about his actions and conversations as incorrect. He insisted that he never believed that Trump should resign and was instead pre-occupied with Democrats' plans.Reacting to the reports, Donald Trump said he was unsatisfied, but maintained that his relations with the House Republican leader remain strong, in no small part due to what McCarthy had done for him after January 6.

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“ 252 60

2022

Tim Korso https://cdnn1.img.sputniknews.com/img/07e6/03/0d/1093831826_0:0:216:216_100x100_80_0_0_e3f43a960af0c6c99f7eb8ccbf5f812c.jpg

Tim Korso https://cdnn1.img.sputniknews.com/img/07e6/03/0d/1093831826_0:0:216:216_100x100_80_0_0_e3f43a960af0c6c99f7eb8ccbf5f812c.jpg

News

en_EN

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“ 252 60

1920 1080 true

1920 1440 true

1920 1920 true

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“ 252 60

Tim Korso https://cdnn1.img.sputniknews.com/img/07e6/03/0d/1093831826_0:0:216:216_100x100_80_0_0_e3f43a960af0c6c99f7eb8ccbf5f812c.jpg

us, donald trump, kevin mccarthy