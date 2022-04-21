https://sputniknews.com/20220421/kevin-mccarthy-rips-totally-false-claims-he-wanted-to-push-trump-to-resign-after-6-january-1094951248.html

House Minority Leader Kevin McCarthy has dismissed the claims made by two New York Times journalists in their upcoming book "This Will Not Pass" that he'd allegedly "had it" with then-US President Donald Trump and wanted him to resign following the 6 January 2021 events. The GOP House leader called the claim "totally false and wrong" in his Twitter account.McCarthy stressed he had never spoken to the authors of the book, Jonathan Martin and Alexander Burns, that is slated to hit the shelves on 3 May.The GOP House leader went on to say that he valued Trump as the president, especially after the first year with Joe Biden in power. He alleged that the American voters will also say they've had enough of the Democrats and their policies in the upcoming midterm election and no amount of biased media and books can change that.The New York Times journalists' book claims that McCarthy and fellow Senate Republican leader Mitch McConnell both thought that Trump was responsible for protesters storming the Capitol on 6 January and alleged that the two legislators expressed an interest in pushing him to resign. McConnell purportedly hoped that the Trump impeachment initiated by the Democrats would do the job for them, but in reality he supported the effort to acquit him.The book's claims were denied not just by McCarthy, but also by his spokesman Mark Bednar earlier, who said that the congressman had never said he had wanted Trump to resign.A group of pro-Trump protesters rushed into the US Congress building on 6 January demanding the legislative body to postpone the certification of the 2020 presidential election until Trump finalises his lawsuits to challenge its results. Then-POTUS never manager to prove his claims in courts that a voter fraud had taken place that year, but continues the effort to unearth evidence of it.Let's stay in touch no matter what! Follow our Telegram channel to get all the latest news: https://t.me/sputniknewsus

