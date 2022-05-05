https://sputniknews.com/20220505/norway-tests-new-milestone-mobile-air-defence-1095278898.html

Norway Tests New 'Milestone' Mobile Air Defence

Norway Tests New 'Milestone' Mobile Air Defence

The test of NASAMS high-mobility launcher marks the first time the Norwegian army is getting mobile air defence. In the past, it relied on static air defences... 05.05.2022, Sputnik International

2022-05-05T05:59+0000

2022-05-05T05:59+0000

2022-05-05T05:59+0000

scandinavia

news

norway

air defence

military & intelligence

/html/head/meta[@name='og:title']/@content /html/head/meta[@name='og:description']/@content

https://cdnn1.img.sputniknews.com/img/104570/33/1045703318_0:35:2700:1554_1920x0_80_0_0_f176bd5a3356c9ea5d69f6f08295dcf9.jpg

The Norwegian Armed Forces have tested a brand new missile system at the Andøya Test Centre in Nordland County.This is the first use of the novel NASAMS high-mobility launcher with vehicle-mounted anti-aircraft missiles. In the past, the Norwegian Army used static air defences that lack the opportunity to follow marching troops. For nearly 15 years, the Army has had no air defence at all. Combat air defence was disbanded in 2004, and slowly revived starting 2018 as part of the Artillery Battalion within Brigade North.“This is the first time we get something that can follow a land force that moves in the terrain,” Army spokesman Eirik Skomedal said in a statement.In the meantime, the Army had to borrow ground-based air defence from the Air Force.The novel air defence has a range of 20 kilometres; it is able to shoot down aircraft, drones, cruise missiles and helicopters, and is expected to be fully operational in 2024.Army spokesman Skomedal cited the 2008 war in Georgia, Crimea's re-unification with Russia in 2014 and the ongoing demilitarisation campaign in Ukraine, all portrayed as “invasions” in the West, as the underlying reasons for the air defence build-up. At the same time, he denied that the re-armament is a direct consequence of the ongoing Ukrainian conflict, instead calling it a “coincidence” as building things up in a military context takes several years and longer.

https://sputniknews.com/20220428/norway-to-boost-military-activity-in-the-north-citing-russias-ukraine-op-1095119634.html

scandinavia

norway

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“ 252 60

2022

Igor Kuznetsov

Igor Kuznetsov

News

en_EN

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“ 252 60

1920 1080 true

1920 1440 true

1920 1920 true

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“ 252 60

Igor Kuznetsov

scandinavia, news, norway, air defence, military & intelligence