https://sputniknews.com/20220504/spains-real-madrid-heads-to-champions-league-final-after-toppling-manchester-city-1095273084.html

Spain's Real Madrid Heads to Champions League Final After Toppling Manchester City

Spain's Real Madrid Heads to Champions League Final After Toppling Manchester City

Thanks to this victory, in the Champions League final, which will be held in Paris on May 28, Real Madrid will play against England's Liverpool FC. 04.05.2022, Sputnik International

2022-05-04T21:37+0000

2022-05-04T21:37+0000

2022-05-04T22:06+0000

champions league

real madrid

football

manchester city

sport

/html/head/meta[@name='og:title']/@content /html/head/meta[@name='og:description']/@content

https://cdnn1.img.sputniknews.com/img/07e6/05/04/1095273276_0:0:2809:1580_1920x0_80_0_0_c7d990bc56be53f42c1eb1c2e7c02631.jpg

The Spanish football club Real Madrid beat England's Manchester City in the second leg of the semi-final of the Champions League on Wednesday and reached the final of the tournament.The match, which was held in Madrid at the Santiago Bernabeu stadium, ended in extra time with a score of 3:1 in favor of Los Blancos.The club's official social media account reacted to the win by writing, "Another day at the office," with a smiley face at the end of the post.Riyad Mahrez scored against Man City in the 73rd minute, becoming the first player in the club's history to score seven or more goals in one Champions League season. Rodrigo scored twice for Real Madrid. at the 90th minute, and the 90+1. Another goal was scored by Karim Benzema, at the 95th minute, by penalty.After being fouled by Ruben Dias, Benzema slotted his 15th goal of the Champions League season from the penalty spot, sending the 13-time European champions through 6-5 on aggregate to the final on May 28 in Paris.The first match, held in Manchester, ended with a score of 4:3 in favor of the English club.Now, the Whites are set to meet the Reds at the Stade de France stadium in Paris later this month. According to reports, the clubs have a history with each other, the first final between the two clubs went into the hands of Liverpool, 1-0 in 1981; the second went to Madrid, 3-1 in 2018.

https://sputniknews.com/20220504/jurgen-klopp-delighted-as-liverpool-makes-history-with-ucl-semifinal-comeback-against-villarreal-1095252316.html

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“ 252 60

2022

Kirill Kurevlev

Kirill Kurevlev

News

en_EN

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“ 252 60

1920 1080 true

1920 1440 true

1920 1920 true

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“ 252 60

Kirill Kurevlev

champions league, real madrid, football, manchester city, sport