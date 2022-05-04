https://sputniknews.com/20220504/spains-real-madrid-heads-to-champions-league-final-after-toppling-manchester-city-1095273084.html
Spain's Real Madrid Heads to Champions League Final After Toppling Manchester City
Spain's Real Madrid Heads to Champions League Final After Toppling Manchester City
Thanks to this victory, in the Champions League final, which will be held in Paris on May 28, Real Madrid will play against England's Liverpool FC. 04.05.2022, Sputnik International
2022-05-04T21:37+0000
2022-05-04T21:37+0000
2022-05-04T22:06+0000
champions league
real madrid
football
manchester city
sport
/html/head/meta[@name='og:title']/@content
/html/head/meta[@name='og:description']/@content
https://cdnn1.img.sputniknews.com/img/07e6/05/04/1095273276_0:0:2809:1580_1920x0_80_0_0_c7d990bc56be53f42c1eb1c2e7c02631.jpg
The Spanish football club Real Madrid beat England's Manchester City in the second leg of the semi-final of the Champions League on Wednesday and reached the final of the tournament.The match, which was held in Madrid at the Santiago Bernabeu stadium, ended in extra time with a score of 3:1 in favor of Los Blancos.The club's official social media account reacted to the win by writing, "Another day at the office," with a smiley face at the end of the post.Riyad Mahrez scored against Man City in the 73rd minute, becoming the first player in the club's history to score seven or more goals in one Champions League season. Rodrigo scored twice for Real Madrid. at the 90th minute, and the 90+1. Another goal was scored by Karim Benzema, at the 95th minute, by penalty.After being fouled by Ruben Dias, Benzema slotted his 15th goal of the Champions League season from the penalty spot, sending the 13-time European champions through 6-5 on aggregate to the final on May 28 in Paris.The first match, held in Manchester, ended with a score of 4:3 in favor of the English club.Now, the Whites are set to meet the Reds at the Stade de France stadium in Paris later this month. According to reports, the clubs have a history with each other, the first final between the two clubs went into the hands of Liverpool, 1-0 in 1981; the second went to Madrid, 3-1 in 2018.
https://sputniknews.com/20220504/jurgen-klopp-delighted-as-liverpool-makes-history-with-ucl-semifinal-comeback-against-villarreal-1095252316.html
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“
2022
News
en_EN
https://cdnn1.img.sputniknews.com/img/07e6/05/04/1095273276_65:0:2794:2047_1920x0_80_0_0_56e5e2df081c2f0ae9719e8f0c05284c.jpg
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“
champions league, real madrid, football, manchester city, sport
Spain's Real Madrid Heads to Champions League Final After Toppling Manchester City
21:37 GMT 04.05.2022 (Updated: 22:06 GMT 04.05.2022)
Kirill Kurevlev
Correspondent
Thanks to this victory, in the Champions League final, which will be held in Paris on May 28, Real Madrid will play against England's Liverpool FC.
The Spanish football club Real Madrid beat England's Manchester City in the second leg of the semi-final of the Champions League on Wednesday and reached the final of the tournament.
The match, which was held in Madrid at the Santiago Bernabeu stadium, ended in extra time with a score of 3:1 in favor of Los Blancos.
The club's official social media account reacted to the win
by writing, "Another day at the office," with a smiley face at the end of the post.
Riyad Mahrez scored against Man City in the 73rd minute, becoming the first player in the club's history to score seven or more goals in one Champions League season. Rodrigo scored twice for Real Madrid. at the 90th minute, and the 90+1. Another goal was scored by Karim Benzema, at the 95th minute, by penalty.
After being fouled by Ruben Dias, Benzema slotted his 15th goal of the Champions League season from the penalty spot, sending the 13-time European champions through 6-5 on aggregate to the final on May 28 in Paris.
The first match, held in Manchester, ended with a score of 4:3 in favor of the English club.
Now, the Whites are set to meet the Reds
at the Stade de France stadium in Paris later this month. According to reports, the clubs have a history with each other, the first final between the two clubs went into the hands of Liverpool, 1-0 in 1981; the second went to Madrid, 3-1 in 2018.