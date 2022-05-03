https://sputniknews.com/20220503/english-club-liverpool-best-villareal-head-to-champions-league-final-1095243630.html

English Club Liverpool Best Villareal, Head to Champions League Final

Liverpool have reached the Champions League final for the tenth time in their history and the third in the last five years.

England's Liverpool FC beat Spain's Villarreal on Tuesday in the second leg of the semi-finals of the Champions League.The match, which was held in Villarreal, Spain, ended with the score 3:2 in favor of the guests.The goals were scored by Liverpool's Fabinho, in the 62nd minute, Luis Diaz, in the 67th, and Sadio Mane, in the 74th. The two goals scored by the hosts were by Boulaye Dia, in the 3rd minute, and Francis Coquelin in the 41st.According to sports commentators, Villarreal initially ignited hopes of a comeback in the return leg at its home stadium the Estadio de la Ceramica after a quick start in the first half of the game, but later the hopes were buried by the Reds' retaliation.At the 86th minute of the game, after a second yellow card, Villareal midfielder Etienne Capoue was sent off.Mane scored his 15th goal for an English team in the Champions League play-offs, equaling the feat of Chelsea's top-flight Frank Lampard.The first match, held in Liverpool, ended with a score of 2:0 in favor of the English club, which, following the results of two games, ultimately won a ticket to the Champions League final.The opponent of the Reds will become known on Wednesday following the match between Spanish Real Madrid and English Manchester City (the result of the first match was 3:4).The Champions League final will be held on May 28 at the Stade de France in the suburbs of Paris. Initially, it was planned to be held in St. Petersburg, but in February the Union of European Football Associations (UEFA) decided to postpone the match.

