English Club Liverpool Best Villareal, Head to Champions League Final

Liverpool have reached the Champions League final for the tenth time in their history and the third in the last five years. In total, the English club has six...
champions league
liverpool
villareal
final
sport
football
England's Liverpool FC beat Spain's Villarreal on Tuesday in the second leg of the semi-finals of the Champions League.The match, which was held in Villarreal, Spain, ended with the score 3:2 in favor of the guests.The goals were scored by Liverpool's Fabinho, in the 62nd minute, Luis Diaz, in the 67th, and Sadio Mane, in the 74th. The two goals scored by the hosts were by Boulaye Dia, in the 3rd minute, and Francis Coquelin in the 41st.According to sports commentators, Villarreal initially ignited hopes of a comeback in the return leg at its home stadium the Estadio de la Ceramica after a quick start in the first half of the game, but later the hopes were buried by the Reds' retaliation.At the 86th minute of the game, after a second yellow card, Villareal midfielder Etienne Capoue was sent off.Mane scored his 15th goal for an English team in the Champions League play-offs, equaling the feat of Chelsea's top-flight Frank Lampard.The first match, held in Liverpool, ended with a score of 2:0 in favor of the English club, which, following the results of two games, ultimately won a ticket to the Champions League final.The opponent of the Reds will become known on Wednesday following the match between Spanish Real Madrid and English Manchester City (the result of the first match was 3:4).The Champions League final will be held on May 28 at the Stade de France in the suburbs of Paris. Initially, it was planned to be held in St. Petersburg, but in February the Union of European Football Associations (UEFA) decided to postpone the match.
champions league, liverpool, villareal, final, sport, football

20:54 GMT 03.05.2022 (Updated: 21:21 GMT 03.05.2022)
© AFP 2022 / PAUL ELLISLiverpool's Colombian midfielder Luis Diaz celebrates scoring his team's second goal during the UEFA Champions League semi final second leg football match between Liverpool and Villarreal CF at La Ceramica stadium in Vila-real on May 3, 2022.
Liverpool's Colombian midfielder Luis Diaz celebrates scoring his team's second goal during the UEFA Champions League semi final second leg football match between Liverpool and Villarreal CF at La Ceramica stadium in Vila-real on May 3, 2022. - Sputnik International, 1920, 03.05.2022
© AFP 2022 / PAUL ELLIS
Kirill Kurevlev
Correspondent
All materials
Liverpool have reached the Champions League final for the tenth time in their history and the third in the last five years. In total, the English club has six victories in the tournament. "Villarreal", having reached the semi-finals, has repeated its best result in the tournament.
England's Liverpool FC beat Spain's Villarreal on Tuesday in the second leg of the semi-finals of the Champions League.
The match, which was held in Villarreal, Spain, ended with the score 3:2 in favor of the guests.
The goals were scored by Liverpool's Fabinho, in the 62nd minute, Luis Diaz, in the 67th, and Sadio Mane, in the 74th. The two goals scored by the hosts were by Boulaye Dia, in the 3rd minute, and Francis Coquelin in the 41st.
According to sports commentators, Villarreal initially ignited hopes of a comeback in the return leg at its home stadium the Estadio de la Ceramica after a quick start in the first half of the game, but later the hopes were buried by the Reds' retaliation.
At the 86th minute of the game, after a second yellow card, Villareal midfielder Etienne Capoue was sent off.
© AP Photo / Alberto SaizLiverpool's Fabinho celebrates after scoring his side's opening goal during the Champions League semi final, second leg soccer match between Villarreal and Liverpool at the Ceramica stadium in Villarreal, Spain, Tuesday, May 3, 2022.
Liverpool's Fabinho celebrates after scoring his side's opening goal during the Champions League semi final, second leg soccer match between Villarreal and Liverpool at the Ceramica stadium in Villarreal, Spain, Tuesday, May 3, 2022. - Sputnik International, 1920, 03.05.2022
Liverpool's Fabinho celebrates after scoring his side's opening goal during the Champions League semi final, second leg soccer match between Villarreal and Liverpool at the Ceramica stadium in Villarreal, Spain, Tuesday, May 3, 2022.
© AP Photo / Alberto Saiz
Mane scored his 15th goal for an English team in the Champions League play-offs, equaling the feat of Chelsea's top-flight Frank Lampard.
The first match, held in Liverpool, ended with a score of 2:0 in favor of the English club, which, following the results of two games, ultimately won a ticket to the Champions League final.
The opponent of the Reds will become known on Wednesday following the match between Spanish Real Madrid and English Manchester City (the result of the first match was 3:4).
The Champions League final will be held on May 28 at the Stade de France in the suburbs of Paris. Initially, it was planned to be held in St. Petersburg, but in February the Union of European Football Associations (UEFA) decided to postpone the match.
