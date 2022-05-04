https://sputniknews.com/20220504/norwegian-pilots-pink-slipped-during-covid-19-pandemic-take-sas-airline-to-labour-court-1095253056.html

Norwegian Pilots Pink-Slipped During COVID-19 Pandemic Take SAS Airline to Labour Court

Norwegian Pilots Pink-Slipped During COVID-19 Pandemic Take SAS Airline to Labour Court

During the COVID-19 pandemic that led to massive lockdowns in large swaths of the world and grounded hundreds of flights, the heavily-hit Nordic flag-carrier... 04.05.2022, Sputnik International

2022-05-04T08:20+0000

2022-05-04T08:20+0000

2022-05-04T08:20+0000

scandinavia

sweden

sas

news

business

covid-19

/html/head/meta[@name='og:title']/@content /html/head/meta[@name='og:description']/@content

https://cdnn1.img.sputniknews.com/img/103354/49/1033544938_0:0:2049:1153_1920x0_80_0_0_d9cf485529d97157a563e38cac48f815.jpg

The Norwegian SAS Pilots Union is taking the pan-Scandinavian SAS airline to the Labor Court over what they believe are illegal violations of working life regulations.Roger Klokset of the Norwegian SAS Pilots Union confirmed the information to national broadcaster NRK.The pilots’ association demands that some 560 pilots laid off during the COVID-19 pandemic get their jobs back.“Everyone got an agreement on re-employment, but SAS has circumvented the provisions of working life to avoid this”, the Norwegian SAS Pilots Union wrote in a press release.The background for the case is that SAS pilots laid off as a result of the pandemic must apply to get their jobs back through new subsidiaries.The Norwegian Pilots’ Association received full support from the Norwegian Confederation of Trade Unions (LO), which believes the matter is important in principle.“The LO does not accept SAS' attempts to organise itself away from previous agreements and basic labour rights. This case is, in principle, important for all employees in Norway, and we look forward to having it tried in court”, LO leader Peggy Hessen Følsvik said in a press release.Whereas plans to file a lausuit were voiced as early as in February, SAS has repeatedly denied having breached any agreements by establishing new subsidiaries.“SAS is of the opinion that we relate to and act according to all agreements entered into. The pilots have long warned that they disagree with this, and then it is natural that the issues receive a legal clarification”, SAS press manager John Eckhoff said in a statement.Previously, the airline's reorganisation, which includes a renegotiation of collective agreements and may result in laid-off staff being re-employed on worse terms, was castigated by Canada's largest trade union, the Canadian Labour Congress (CLS), which initiated a national boycott of SAS.The pan-Scandinavian flag carrier SAS is co-owned by the Swedish and Danish governments at 21.8 percent apiece. Before the pandemic, SAS operated 180 aircraft to 90 destinations. Its main hubs include Copenhagen Kastrup, Stockholm Arlanda, and Oslo Gardermoen.During the pandemic, however, hundreds of flights were grounded, plunging the into the doldrums. Altogether, SAS pink-slipped 5,000 employees, or 40 percent of its workforce, and received a series of substantial tranches from its shareholders, including the Nordic governments, to stay afloat.Nevertheless, a forecast by the Norwegian bank DNB earlier this year claimed that the Nordic flag carrier was teetering on the verge of bankruptcy.

https://sputniknews.com/20220222/canadas-largest-trade-union-boycotts-nordic-flag-carrier-sas-over-unacceptable-labour-practices-1093256925.html

scandinavia

sweden

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“ 252 60

2022

Igor Kuznetsov

Igor Kuznetsov

News

en_EN

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“ 252 60

1920 1080 true

1920 1440 true

1920 1920 true

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“ 252 60

Igor Kuznetsov

scandinavia, sweden, sas, news, business, covid-19