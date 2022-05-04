https://sputniknews.com/20220504/congress-bjp-in-war-of-words-after-communal-clashes-in-indias-jodhpur-1095248783.html

Congress, BJP in War of Words After Communal Clashes in India's Jodhpur

Days after communal clashes broke out in India's state of Rajasthan, a political row has erupted between Congress and the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) with both parties blaming each other for the growing hatred and mismanagement of the whole situation.The state's ruling party Congress has accused the main opposition party - the BJP - of spreading hate in the poll-bound states, including Gujarat, Himachal Pradesh, Madhya Pradesh, and Karnataka.Elections in all these states will take place in about 18 months. Congress spokesman Randeep Surjewala said that there would be no communal riots or violence in Uttarakhand or Uttar Pradesh since assembly elections are already over in these states.BJP parliamentarian Rajyavardhan Rathore hit out at Rajasthan's state chief Ashok Gehlot over the Jodhpur clashes accusing him of “appeasement politics” and “double standards”.In April, communal clashes erupted in most of these states during the Hindu festival of Ram Navami. In most places, violence began when large processions of Hindu devotees passed through Muslim neighbourhoods, allegedly playing incendiary music to infuriate the Muslims.Meanwhile, Rajasthan Police have so far registered 11 cases and arrested 97 people after clashes broke out between two communities on the eve of Eid and the festival day in Jodhpur. At least 16 people, including four policemen, were injured in the violence.Authorities have also suspended mobile internet services and imposed a curfew in some areas.According to the Indian news agency PTI, Farhan Haq, a spokesman for UN Secretary-General Antonio Guterres, said in reference to the violence in Jodhpur, that he hoped the communities would work together and the Indian government and security forces would ensure that everyone could go about their activities, including celebrations of the festival, peacefully.Haq was answering a question on whether the Secretary-General has a response to violent incidents in Jodhpur coinciding with the festival of Eid.

