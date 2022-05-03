https://sputniknews.com/20220503/curfew-imposed-internet-cut-in-indias-jodhpur-after-communal-clashes-erupt-on-eid-al-fitr-1095231833.html

Curfew Imposed, Internet Cut in India’s Jodhpur After Communal Clashes Erupt on Eid al-Fitr

Curfew Imposed, Internet Cut in India's Jodhpur After Communal Clashes Erupt on Eid al-Fitr

The Congress party-led state of Rajasthan witnessed communal violence last month when members from the Hindu and Muslim faiths engaged in a violent... 03.05.2022, Sputnik International

A curfew was imposed and Internet service had to be snapped to curb rumour-mongering in several parts of Jodhpur city in India's Rajasthan state on Tuesday after communal clashes erupted between Hindus and Muslims on the occasion of Eid al-Fitr. Members of both sides hurled stones at each other during the clashes, leaving many people, including four policemen, injured. According to local authorities, the curfew will remain in place until midnight on Wednesday, 4 May.Meanwhile, Rajasthan state chief Ashok Gehlot rushed a strong police force to the city and held a meeting with top officials to assess the situation.Gehlot also instructed Minister of State for Home Rajendra Yadav, Jodhpur in-charge minister Dr Subhash Garg, and other top officials to visit the city.Terming the incident “unfortunate”, state chief Gehlot urged members of both communities to maintain peace. He assured residents of Jodhpur, his own home district, that those trying to disturb the communal harmony would be punished.The communal tensions were triggered in the city after members of the Hindu and Muslim communities engaged in clashes over the installation of a religious flag near the statue of freedom fighter Balmukund Bissa at Jalori Gate on the eve of the Eid festival.

