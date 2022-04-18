https://sputniknews.com/20220418/indias-bjp-chief-links-communal-violence-to-conspiracies-aimed-at-disintegration-of-society-1094844002.html
India's BJP Chief Links Communal Violence to 'Conspiracies' Aimed at Disintegration of Society
Last week, communal clashes erupted in several parts of India during the Hindu festival of Ram Navami. In most places, violence began when large processions of Hindu devotees passed through Muslim neighbourhoods, allegedly playing incendiary music against Muslims.
India's governing Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) chief Jagat Prakash Nadda has said that recent incidents of communal violence that erupted in some parts of the country are a "conspiracy" to cause disintegration in society.Speaking at a public rally in the Indian state of Karnataka, the BJP chief said that the results of recent state polls have jolted "some people", as the BJP won in four states out of five.Hindus celebrated Ram Navami on 10 March, and Hanuman Jayanti on 16 April. On the occasion of these festivals, religious processions were held in various localities in several states. During the processions, clashes erupted between Muslims and Hindus in several parts of the country, including Delhi and Karnataka.Nadda, who is touring the southern Indian state of Karnataka, also accused the Congress party of acting in the "most irresponsible" manner.Attacking the country and state's main opposition, Congress, Nadda raised the issue of dropping cases in Karnataka against activists of the "radical" Popular Front of India (PFI), an organisation which claims to be working for the empowerment of the oppressed and backward class of the society.When Congress was in power between 2013 and 2018, under the leadership of Siddaramaiah, it ordered to drop cases against nearly 175 activists of the PFI.The majority of the PFI activists were linked to cases of violating prohibitory orders to stage protests in Mysuru city during communal tensions. The BJP objected to the cases being dropped at the time.Many BJP politicians have accused the PFI of stoking extremism and demanded that the organisation be banned. The group is already banned in several states.Meanwhile, state assembly elections are set to be held in Karnataka in the first quarter of 2023.
India's BJP Chief Links Communal Violence to 'Conspiracies' Aimed at Disintegration of Society
Last week, communal clashes erupted in several parts of India during the Hindu festival of Ram Navami. In most places, violence began when large processions of Hindu devotees passed through Muslim neighbourhoods, allegedly playing incendiary music against Muslims.
