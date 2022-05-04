International
https://sputniknews.com/20220504/cia-publishes-instructions-on-how-to-share-data-with-us-intelligence-in-russian-1095251017.html
CIA Publishes Instructions on How to Share Data With US Intelligence in Russian
CIA Publishes Instructions on How to Share Data With US Intelligence in Russian
WASHINGTON (Sputnik) - The US Central Intelligence Agency (CIA) has published instructions in Russian, following which it is possible to secretly contact US... 04.05.2022, Sputnik International
2022-05-04T06:29+0000
2022-05-04T06:29+0000
world
central intelligence agency (cia)
us
/html/head/meta[@name='og:title']/@content
/html/head/meta[@name='og:description']/@content
https://cdnn1.img.sputniknews.com/img/07e5/0a/11/1089992801_0:0:2905:1634_1920x0_80_0_0_5a8c102eee6f0b9d0e4ecf5d061beaed.jpg
The CIA has issued detailed instructions to social media outlets on how informants can ensure the security of data transfers and not get caught. The CIA recommended using the Tor Internet browser in particular, which allows you to access the network anonymously, as well as a VPN. Additionally, the agency requests not to use a home or office computer for this purpose, the report says.The instructions require informants to state their full name, the country they are reporting from, their official position, and to specify what access they have to "secrets" for US intelligence. All this information is then thoroughly examined and verified, according to the media.With this new approach, the CIA hopes to attract intelligence products and gain greater access to Russia's official classified information, according to the report.
us
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“
252
60
2022
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“
252
60
News
en_EN
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“
252
60
1920
1080
true
1920
1440
true
https://cdnn1.img.sputniknews.com/img/07e5/0a/11/1089992801_197:0:2632:1826_1920x0_80_0_0_9d5e23a405d30c3d9874f5e3432bf986.jpg
1920
1920
true
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“
252
60
world, central intelligence agency (cia), us

CIA Publishes Instructions on How to Share Data With US Intelligence in Russian

06:29 GMT 04.05.2022
© Jason ReedFILE PHOTO: The logo of the U.S. Central Intelligence Agency is shown in the lobby of the CIA headquarters in La..
FILE PHOTO: The logo of the U.S. Central Intelligence Agency is shown in the lobby of the CIA headquarters in La.. - Sputnik International, 1920, 04.05.2022
© Jason Reed
Subscribe
US
India
Global
WASHINGTON (Sputnik) - The US Central Intelligence Agency (CIA) has published instructions in Russian, following which it is possible to secretly contact US intelligence and pass information to it, the Washington Post reported, citing officials.
The CIA has issued detailed instructions to social media outlets on how informants can ensure the security of data transfers and not get caught. The CIA recommended using the Tor Internet browser in particular, which allows you to access the network anonymously, as well as a VPN. Additionally, the agency requests not to use a home or office computer for this purpose, the report says.
"Concerned Russians are trying to engage CIA, and we wanted to provide a way to safely contact us," a CIA official told the Washington Post.
The instructions require informants to state their full name, the country they are reporting from, their official position, and to specify what access they have to "secrets" for US intelligence. All this information is then thoroughly examined and verified, according to the media.
With this new approach, the CIA hopes to attract intelligence products and gain greater access to Russia's official classified information, according to the report.
World
Business
Opinion
Tech
Viral
Radio
Multimedia
  • About Us
  • Press Info
  • Terms of Use
  • Contact Us
  • Cookie Policy
  • Privacy Policy
  • Privacy Feedback
App StoreGoogle play
© 2022 Sputnik. All rights reserved. 18+
Newsfeed
0
To participate in the discussion
log in or register
loader
Chats
Заголовок открываемого материала