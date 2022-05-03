International
https://sputniknews.com/20220503/the-anniversary-of-the-2014-odessa-massacre-1095258783.html
The Anniversary of the 2014 Odessa Massacre
The Anniversary of the 2014 Odessa Massacre
On today’s episode of The Backstory, host Lee Stranahan discussed current events including Congressman Kinzinger introducing a bill to allow the U.S. military... 03.05.2022, Sputnik International
2022-05-03T10:20+0000
2022-05-04T11:52+0000
us
the backstory
russian gas
cdc
trump
nato
censorship
radio
/html/head/meta[@name='og:title']/@content
/html/head/meta[@name='og:description']/@content
https://cdnn1.img.sputniknews.com/img/07e6/05/04/1095258512_0:0:1245:700_1920x0_80_0_0_912ba500eb0a3168fcea1443129b6277.png
The Anniversary of the 2014 Odessa Massacre
On today’s episode of The Backstory, host Lee Stranahan discussed current events including Congressman Kinzinger introducing a bill to allow the U.S. military into Ukraine, and NBC News admitting to plagiarism.
GUESTIan Shilling - Geopolitical Analyst, Researcher, and Blogger | Dr. Fauci, Russian Assets Seized, and The Facebook Oversight BoardWyatt Reed - Digital Media Producer with Sputnik | Paypal Defunding Journalists, Independent Journalism, and The Odessa Massacre AnniversaryIn the first hour, Lee and Carmine Sabia spoke with Ian Shilling about Russian property confiscated, global censorship, and globalist think tanks. Ian discussed the narrative of globalists and Viktor Orbán, seen as the only popular European leader. Ian discussed the plans for global censorship by EU countries and the reaction to the Biden administration's "disinformation board".In the second hour, Lee and Carmine Sabia spoke with Wyatt Reed about the details of the Odessa massacre, Ukrainian propaganda, and Western Support for Ukraine. Wyatt discussed the events that occurred on May 2nd, 2014 in Ukraine and the media coverage of the Odessa massacre. Wyatt spoke about President Putin's statement on the "denazification" of Ukraine and the Biden administration sending more weapons to Ukraine.We'd love to get your feedback at radio@sputniknews.comThe views and opinions expressed in this programme are those of the speakers and do not necessarily reflect the position of Sputnik.
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“
252
60
2022
Lee Stranahan
https://cdnn1.img.sputniknews.com/img/07e5/02/13/1082125222_0:0:293:292_100x100_80_0_0_a8bc846f559660e5bf7574f8a9608a1d.png
Lee Stranahan
https://cdnn1.img.sputniknews.com/img/07e5/02/13/1082125222_0:0:293:292_100x100_80_0_0_a8bc846f559660e5bf7574f8a9608a1d.png
News
en_EN
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“
252
60
1920
1080
true
1920
1440
true
https://cdnn1.img.sputniknews.com/img/07e6/05/04/1095258512_0:0:933:700_1920x0_80_0_0_3d8626a32b17c27d5f54098fc049f303.png
1920
1920
true
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“
252
60
us, the backstory, russian gas, cdc, trump, nato, censorship, аудио, radio

The Anniversary of the 2014 Odessa Massacre

10:20 GMT 03.05.2022 (Updated: 11:52 GMT 04.05.2022)
The Anniversary of the 2014 Odessa Massacre
Subscribe
US
India
Global
Lee Stranahan - Sputnik International
Lee Stranahan
All materials
On today’s episode of The Backstory, host Lee Stranahan discussed current events including Congressman Kinzinger introducing a bill to allow the U.S. military into Ukraine, and NBC News admitting to plagiarism.
GUEST
Ian Shilling - Geopolitical Analyst, Researcher, and Blogger | Dr. Fauci, Russian Assets Seized, and The Facebook Oversight Board
Wyatt Reed - Digital Media Producer with Sputnik | Paypal Defunding Journalists, Independent Journalism, and The Odessa Massacre Anniversary
In the first hour, Lee and Carmine Sabia spoke with Ian Shilling about Russian property confiscated, global censorship, and globalist think tanks. Ian discussed the narrative of globalists and Viktor Orbán, seen as the only popular European leader. Ian discussed the plans for global censorship by EU countries and the reaction to the Biden administration's "disinformation board".
In the second hour, Lee and Carmine Sabia spoke with Wyatt Reed about the details of the Odessa massacre, Ukrainian propaganda, and Western Support for Ukraine. Wyatt discussed the events that occurred on May 2nd, 2014 in Ukraine and the media coverage of the Odessa massacre. Wyatt spoke about President Putin's statement on the "denazification" of Ukraine and the Biden administration sending more weapons to Ukraine.
We'd love to get your feedback at radio@sputniknews.com
The views and opinions expressed in this programme are those of the speakers and do not necessarily reflect the position of Sputnik.
World
Business
Opinion
Tech
Viral
Radio
Multimedia
  • About Us
  • Press Info
  • Terms of Use
  • Contact Us
  • Cookie Policy
  • Privacy Policy
  • Privacy Feedback
App StoreGoogle play
© 2022 Sputnik. All rights reserved. 18+
Newsfeed
0
To participate in the discussion
log in or register
loader
Chats
Заголовок открываемого материала