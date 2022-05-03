https://sputniknews.com/20220503/the-anniversary-of-the-2014-odessa-massacre-1095258783.html

The Anniversary of the 2014 Odessa Massacre

The Anniversary of the 2014 Odessa Massacre

On today’s episode of The Backstory, host Lee Stranahan discussed current events including Congressman Kinzinger introducing a bill to allow the U.S. military... 03.05.2022, Sputnik International

2022-05-03T10:20+0000

2022-05-03T10:20+0000

2022-05-04T11:52+0000

us

the backstory

russian gas

cdc

trump

nato

censorship

radio

/html/head/meta[@name='og:title']/@content /html/head/meta[@name='og:description']/@content

https://cdnn1.img.sputniknews.com/img/07e6/05/04/1095258512_0:0:1245:700_1920x0_80_0_0_912ba500eb0a3168fcea1443129b6277.png

The Anniversary of the 2014 Odessa Massacre On today’s episode of The Backstory, host Lee Stranahan discussed current events including Congressman Kinzinger introducing a bill to allow the U.S. military into Ukraine, and NBC News admitting to plagiarism.

GUESTIan Shilling - Geopolitical Analyst, Researcher, and Blogger | Dr. Fauci, Russian Assets Seized, and The Facebook Oversight BoardWyatt Reed - Digital Media Producer with Sputnik | Paypal Defunding Journalists, Independent Journalism, and The Odessa Massacre AnniversaryIn the first hour, Lee and Carmine Sabia spoke with Ian Shilling about Russian property confiscated, global censorship, and globalist think tanks. Ian discussed the narrative of globalists and Viktor Orbán, seen as the only popular European leader. Ian discussed the plans for global censorship by EU countries and the reaction to the Biden administration's "disinformation board".In the second hour, Lee and Carmine Sabia spoke with Wyatt Reed about the details of the Odessa massacre, Ukrainian propaganda, and Western Support for Ukraine. Wyatt discussed the events that occurred on May 2nd, 2014 in Ukraine and the media coverage of the Odessa massacre. Wyatt spoke about President Putin's statement on the "denazification" of Ukraine and the Biden administration sending more weapons to Ukraine.We'd love to get your feedback at radio@sputniknews.comThe views and opinions expressed in this programme are those of the speakers and do not necessarily reflect the position of Sputnik.

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“ 252 60

2022

Lee Stranahan https://cdnn1.img.sputniknews.com/img/07e5/02/13/1082125222_0:0:293:292_100x100_80_0_0_a8bc846f559660e5bf7574f8a9608a1d.png

Lee Stranahan https://cdnn1.img.sputniknews.com/img/07e5/02/13/1082125222_0:0:293:292_100x100_80_0_0_a8bc846f559660e5bf7574f8a9608a1d.png

News

en_EN

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“ 252 60

1920 1080 true

1920 1440 true

1920 1920 true

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“ 252 60

Lee Stranahan https://cdnn1.img.sputniknews.com/img/07e5/02/13/1082125222_0:0:293:292_100x100_80_0_0_a8bc846f559660e5bf7574f8a9608a1d.png

us, the backstory, russian gas, cdc, trump, nato, censorship, аудио, radio