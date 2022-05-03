https://sputniknews.com/20220503/the-anniversary-of-the-2014-odessa-massacre-1095258783.html
The Anniversary of the 2014 Odessa Massacre
The Anniversary of the 2014 Odessa Massacre
On today’s episode of The Backstory, host Lee Stranahan discussed current events including Congressman Kinzinger introducing a bill to allow the U.S. military into Ukraine, and NBC News admitting to plagiarism.
GUESTIan Shilling - Geopolitical Analyst, Researcher, and Blogger | Dr. Fauci, Russian Assets Seized, and The Facebook Oversight BoardWyatt Reed - Digital Media Producer with Sputnik | Paypal Defunding Journalists, Independent Journalism, and The Odessa Massacre AnniversaryIn the first hour, Lee and Carmine Sabia spoke with Ian Shilling about Russian property confiscated, global censorship, and globalist think tanks. Ian discussed the narrative of globalists and Viktor Orbán, seen as the only popular European leader. Ian discussed the plans for global censorship by EU countries and the reaction to the Biden administration's "disinformation board".In the second hour, Lee and Carmine Sabia spoke with Wyatt Reed about the details of the Odessa massacre, Ukrainian propaganda, and Western Support for Ukraine. Wyatt discussed the events that occurred on May 2nd, 2014 in Ukraine and the media coverage of the Odessa massacre. Wyatt spoke about President Putin's statement on the "denazification" of Ukraine and the Biden administration sending more weapons to Ukraine.We'd love to get your feedback at radio@sputniknews.comThe views and opinions expressed in this programme are those of the speakers and do not necessarily reflect the position of Sputnik.
10:20 GMT 03.05.2022 (Updated: 11:52 GMT 04.05.2022)
