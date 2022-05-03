https://sputniknews.com/20220503/devils-playground-satanic-temple-reportedly-planning-to-sue-after-school-district-rejects-club-1095244781.html

Devil’s Playground: Satanic Temple Reportedly Planning to Sue After School District Rejects Club

Devil’s Playground: Satanic Temple Reportedly Planning to Sue After School District Rejects Club

The Satanic Temple is preparing a lawsuit against the Northern York County School District in Pennsylvania after it rejected a proposal to form an After School... 03.05.2022, Sputnik International

2022-05-03T22:45+0000

2022-05-03T22:45+0000

2022-05-03T22:46+0000

satanic temple

school

club

pennsylvania

lawsuit

us

/html/head/meta[@name='og:title']/@content /html/head/meta[@name='og:description']/@content

https://cdnn1.img.sputniknews.com/img/102434/15/1024341572_0:0:2400:1350_1920x0_80_0_0_8e927b899c6ebd999152c67b0d58f97c.jpg

The trouble began after a parent suggested an alternative to a faith-based program that already existed at Northern Elementary School in Dillsburg.“They are suing the school to try and get the club in,” John Ritchie from the American Society for Defense of Tradition, Family, and Property told The Hill on Tuesday. “They promote things that are diametrically opposed to the values that America stands for, and at any level, Satan has no rights in America.”The York Daily Record previously reported that Lucien Greaves, the co-founder of the Satanic Temple, had told the paper he was considering bringing suit over the issue.According to the page on the Satanic Temple website about After School Satan Club, proselytization and religious instruction is banned in the club, adding that it promotes “self-directed education by supporting the intellectual and creative interests of students.”In North Carolina last week, a “prayer rally” was held in protest against an After School Satan Club’s expected inaugural meeting at a Greensboro elementary school. There are just four such clubs in operation nationwide.The Satanic Temple calls itself nontheistic and rather than worship a supernatural Satan, hails the skeptical aspects of the literary Satan. In Christian and Muslim theology he is seen as the chief purveyor of evil and the antithesis of God, while in literary depictions like John Milton’s Paradise Lost, Satan is seen as a master rhetorician who wins over his followers with reason.In recent years, the Satanic Temple has tested the limits of freedom of religion in the United States by seeking equality in public representation alongside the typical Christian symbolism that is nigh-ubiquitous in American society. In many instances, such as abortion, the temple has taken contradictory positions to Christian institutions.

pennsylvania

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“ 252 60

2022

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“ 252 60

News

en_EN

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“ 252 60

1920 1080 true

1920 1440 true

1920 1920 true

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“ 252 60

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“ 252 60

satanic temple, school, club, pennsylvania, lawsuit, us