Locals Protest Against After-School Satan Club in North Carolina

02.05.2022

A prayer rally was held in Greensboro, North Carolina by a group of concerned people who protested against after-school Satan club gathering inside Joyner Elementary School, Fox 8 reports.According to the media outlet, about 50 people attended the event "with signs at hand", with some of the rally's participants getting on their knees to pray.The after-school Satan club was expected to start on last Friday – the day the prayer rally was held – with flyers advertising the club being distributed to students a week before that.Lucien Greaves, co-founder of the Satanic Temple, also pointed out that they do not start a club when they "don't have the followers and supporters to put one in place".Meanwhile, Moore insisted that "this is an issue that's not going to go away", and that there are "other clubs already established at other states, so hopefully this will encourage churches there to take a stand".There are currently four after-school Satan clubs in the United States, the media outlet notes.

