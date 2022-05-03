https://sputniknews.com/20220503/blac-chyna-to-appeal-after-losing-multi-million-defamation-case-against-kardashian-jenners-1095219355.html

Blac Chyna to Appeal After Losing Multi-Million Defamation Case Against Kardashian-Jenners

After no damages were awarded to Blac Chyna on Monday at the conclusion of her multi-million defamation trial against the Kardashian-Jenners, her attorney says the model and influencer plans to appeal her case, reported Page Six.Furthermore, despite the Los Angeles jury dealing a major legal blow of zero damages over defamation and contract interference claims, the jurors found that Chyna did not harm Rob Kardashian, her ex-fiancé and father of her 5-year-old daughter, Dream.Blac Chyna, born Angela White, who rose from stripping in a Miami club to reality TV fame, co-starred with Rob Kardashian in E!’s “Rob & Chyna.”The couple had got engaged after three months of dating, announced that they were expecting their first child together, and had their relationship documented for the reality series, that aired for one season from September to December 2016. It is this show that has been at the center of her lawsuit, dating back to 2017. Following Blac Chyna’s split from Rob Kardashian, the woman who was a stunt double for Nicki Minaj in the music video for the song "Monster" by Kanye West sued Rob Kardashian and his family for $40 million for loss of earnings and more than $60 million in future earnings.The socialite claimed the powerhouse family wielded their influence to smear her reputation and thwart her future financial opportunities after they allegedly “conspired” to cancel the second season of “Rob & Chyna.” The Kardashian-Jenners have denied the accusations.Ahead of the legal battle, her attorney had stated in October 2020:During the trial at the Los Angeles Superior Court, Rob Kardashian was summoned to testify amid allegations that Chyna had violently attacked her then-fiancé on a night and morning in December 2016.According to the man, she twice held a gun to his head, wrapped a phone-charging cord around his neck and beat him with a metal rod. Dismissing the claims, Chyna insisted that she had put the cord around her then-co-star’s neck and held the gun “playfully” in celebration of the renewal of their reality show for a second season.As to the legal aspect the jury considered, it pertained to the aftermath of that fight.Blac Chyna alleged that her TV show was canceled after one season because the Kardashian family falsely told producers and network executives that she had violently attacked Rob Kardashian.Network and production executives testified in court that “Rob & Chyna” was not officially “green lit” for a second season after the former couple’s relationship cratered and no longer “fit” the network’s focus on more “aspirational” shows.After deliberations, ultimately the jury decided the famous family should not be held liable in Chyna’s defamation claims. While they determined the family’s actions were not justified with respect to Chyna’s “contractual relationship” with the E! Network, they did not find that their conduct prevented Chyna from performing under said contract.There remains a separate part of the case to be litigated – Blac Chyna’s revenge porn claim against Rob Kardashian, which she filed in 2017.

