International
- Sputnik International, 1920, 25.02.2022
Situation in Ukraine
On 24 February, Russia launched a special military operation amid Kiev's ongoing shelling of the DPR and LPR. President Vladimir Putin stated that the op is meant to protect the people of Donbass, and its goal is the complete demilitarisation and denazification of Ukraine.
https://sputniknews.com/20220502/uks-johnson-to-address-verkhovna-rada-announce-new-375-million-defense-package-to-ukraine-1095212749.html
UK's Johnson to Address Verkhovna Rada, Announce New $375 Million Defense Package to Ukraine
UK's Johnson to Address Verkhovna Rada, Announce New $375 Million Defense Package to Ukraine
Johnson, who personally visited Kiev in early last month, has repeatedly stressed his government's unwavering support of the Ukrainian authorities, including... 02.05.2022, Sputnik International
2022-05-02T21:53+0000
2022-05-02T22:29+0000
downing street
boris johnson
defense
aid package
verkhovna rada
ukraine
uk
situation in ukraine
/html/head/meta[@name='og:title']/@content
/html/head/meta[@name='og:description']/@content
https://cdnn1.img.sputniknews.com/img/07e6/05/02/1095213124_0:0:3000:1688_1920x0_80_0_0_92d88ee2f3c33796e7c6b5fd9eb4aa84.jpg
The UK will provide Ukraine with a £300 million ($375 million) military aid package, Downing Street said on Monday. It is expected that British Prime Minister Boris Johnson will announce the new package while speaking to the Ukrainian parliament, the Verkhovna Rada, via video link.Last week, ministers briefed Parliament on plans to send modern Brimstone missiles and STORMER vehicle air defense systems to Ukraine. The package, which Johnson is expected to announce, includes electronic warfare equipment, a battery countermeasures radar system, GPS jamming equipment and thousands of night vision goggles.It added that the UK will also send heavy unmanned aerial vehicles "to support isolated forces" and more than a dozen new specialized Toyota Landcruiser vehicles in the coming weeks to protect civilian officials in eastern Ukraine and evacuate civilians from frontline areas at the request of the Ukrainian government.According to an AFP report regarding Johnson's expected speech, the prime minister is going to compare the current situation in Ukraine with the battle for Britain in World War II, saying that "when my country faced the threat of invasion during the Second World War, our parliament, like yours, continued to meet throughout the conflict."Moreover, on the diplomatic front, Britain's embassy in the Ukrainian capital is said to be reopening soon.Russia has slammed Western countries for increasing military equipment supplies to Kiev, warning that they risk worsening the crisis and that Russia reserves the right to retaliate to any direct engagement. Russia launched a military operation in order to demilitarize and "denazify" Ukraine on February 24. According to the Russian Ministry of Defense, the army only targets the military infrastructure and Ukrainian troops and has completed the main tasks of the first stage - significantly reducing the combat potential of Ukraine. Moscow has said that the main goal of the operation is the liberation of Donbass.
https://sputniknews.com/20220426/russian-mod-warns-of-proportional-response-to-uk-comments-about-kiev-striking-targets-in-russia-1095073149.html
https://sputniknews.com/20220429/really-have-to-think-about-it-captured-uk-mercenary-tells-brits-not-to-join-fighting-in-ukraine-1095153096.html
downing street
ukraine
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“
252
60
2022
Kirill Kurevlev
Kirill Kurevlev
News
en_EN
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“
252
60
1920
1080
true
1920
1440
true
https://cdnn1.img.sputniknews.com/img/07e6/05/02/1095213124_332:0:3000:2001_1920x0_80_0_0_5fe80362b68d015ce527e9ffd3b4f7ae.jpg
1920
1920
true
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“
252
60
downing street, boris johnson, defense, aid package, verkhovna rada, ukraine, uk

UK's Johnson to Address Verkhovna Rada, Announce New $375 Million Defense Package to Ukraine

21:53 GMT 02.05.2022 (Updated: 22:29 GMT 02.05.2022)
© AP Photo / Ukrainian Presidential Press OfficeIn this image provided by the Ukrainian Presidential Press Office, Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky, left, and Britain's Prime Minister Boris Johnson talk during their walk in downtown Kiev, Ukraine, Saturday, April 9, 2022.
In this image provided by the Ukrainian Presidential Press Office, Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky, left, and Britain's Prime Minister Boris Johnson talk during their walk in downtown Kiev, Ukraine, Saturday, April 9, 2022. - Sputnik International, 1920, 02.05.2022
© AP Photo / Ukrainian Presidential Press Office
Subscribe
US
India
Global
Kirill Kurevlev
Correspondent
All materialsWrite to the author
Johnson, who personally visited Kiev in early last month, has repeatedly stressed his government's unwavering support of the Ukrainian authorities, including in providing military aid, with humanitarian assistance totaling about $500 million.
The UK will provide Ukraine with a £300 million ($375 million) military aid package, Downing Street said on Monday.
It is expected that British Prime Minister Boris Johnson will announce the new package while speaking to the Ukrainian parliament, the Verkhovna Rada, via video link.
"PM will address Ukraine’s Parliament today [Tuesday] via live videolink, the first world leader to address the Verkhovna Rada since the conflict began. The Government will announce a new £300m package of defensive military aid for Ukraine and send specialised civilian protection vehicles," the statement said.
Last week, ministers briefed Parliament on plans to send modern Brimstone missiles and STORMER vehicle air defense systems to Ukraine. The package, which Johnson is expected to announce, includes electronic warfare equipment, a battery countermeasures radar system, GPS jamming equipment and thousands of night vision goggles.
It added that the UK will also send heavy unmanned aerial vehicles "to support isolated forces" and more than a dozen new specialized Toyota Landcruiser vehicles in the coming weeks to protect civilian officials in eastern Ukraine and evacuate civilians from frontline areas at the request of the Ukrainian government.
This image made available by the Ukraine Presidential Press Office shows Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky, center, and British Prime Minister Boris Johnson, center left, as they tour downtown Kiev, Ukraine, on Saturday, April 9, 2022. - Sputnik International, 1920, 26.04.2022
Situation in Ukraine
MoD Warns of ‘Proportional Response’ as UK Approves Ukraine’s Use of British Arms to Attack Russia
26 April, 14:11 GMT
According to an AFP report regarding Johnson's expected speech, the prime minister is going to compare the current situation in Ukraine with the battle for Britain in World War II, saying that "when my country faced the threat of invasion during the Second World War, our parliament, like yours, continued to meet throughout the conflict."
"The British people showed such unity and resolve that we remember our time of greatest peril as our finest hour," he is expected to say, per the report. "This is Ukraine's finest hour, an epic chapter in your national story that will be remembered and recounted for generations to come."
Moreover, on the diplomatic front, Britain's embassy in the Ukrainian capital is said to be reopening soon.
Russia has slammed Western countries for increasing military equipment supplies to Kiev, warning that they risk worsening the crisis and that Russia reserves the right to retaliate to any direct engagement.
Andrew Hill - British mercenary, who was injured and captured by the Russian military in Ukraine - Sputnik International, 1920, 29.04.2022
Situation in Ukraine
'Really Have to Think About It': Captured UK Mercenary Tells Brits Not to Join Fighting in Ukraine
29 April, 19:18 GMT
Russia launched a military operation in order to demilitarize and "denazify" Ukraine on February 24. According to the Russian Ministry of Defense, the army only targets the military infrastructure and Ukrainian troops and has completed the main tasks of the first stage - significantly reducing the combat potential of Ukraine. Moscow has said that the main goal of the operation is the liberation of Donbass.
World
Business
Opinion
Tech
Viral
Radio
Multimedia
  • About Us
  • Press Info
  • Terms of Use
  • Contact Us
  • Cookie Policy
  • Privacy Policy
  • Privacy Feedback
App StoreGoogle play
© 2022 Sputnik. All rights reserved. 18+
Newsfeed
0
To participate in the discussion
log in or register
loader
Chats
Заголовок открываемого материала