MoD Warns of ‘Proportional Response’ as UK Approves Ukraine’s Use of British Arms to Attack Russia

Earlier in the day, UK Armed Forces Minister James Heappey said London would consider Ukrainian strikes on logistics sites on Russian soil using British... 26.04.2022, Sputnik International

The Russian Ministry of Defence has taken note of Mr. Heappey's comments on the use of British-made weapons to attack targets inside Russia, and this direct provocation by London will receive a proportional response, the MoD said in a statement."We would like to emphasize that London's direct provoking of the Kiev regime for such actions, in the event that they are implemented, will lead to an immediate and proportional response by Russia," the MoD said.The MoD warned that the Western military advisors known to be present in these locations "will not necessarily be a problem in Russia's decision-making on retaliatory actions."Earlier in the day, UK Armed Forces Minister James Hippeay said London would find it "acceptable" for British-supplied arms to be used by Ukraine to carry out strikes on Russian territory.The UK has sent hundreds of millions of pounds-worth of advanced military hardware to Ukraine in recent months, including thousands of anti-tank missiles. Earlier this month, London announced that it would be sending 120 Mastiff armoured troop carriers and 105mm towed light guns. On Monday, Defence Secretary Ben Wallace dismissed reports that Britain would be sending Ukraine AS90 self-propelled 155mm howitzers and tens of thousands of shells."We first and foremost started with sourcing around the world 152mm Soviet caliber [weapons] so Ukraine can keep going with that and, in paralle, exploring with a number of other nations either 105mm, our main lightweight guns, and the 155mm in more mobile versions than the big armoured AS90," Wallace told lawmakers.So far, the UK, the US, Canada and France have approved plans to send heavy weapons to Ukraine, with their NATO ally Germany pressured to chip in to the effort to supply Kiev with heavy artillery. The Western bloc has gradually pumped billions of dollars of military equipment into Ukraine over the years starting in 2014, after a US and EU-backed coup overthrew the country's elected government. While the Obama administration limited deliveries to 'non-lethal' aid, the Trump administration gradually stepped up supplies to include Javelin anti-tank and Stinger anti-aircraft missiles and other arms.The UK formally announced that it was supplying Kiev with Javelins in January. However, Russian and Donbass militia forces have since found documents and training certificates revealing that UK trainers were instructing the Ukrainians on these weapons' use since at least 2018.

