https://sputniknews.com/20220501/i-thought-it-was-funny-bill-murray-sheds-light-on-incident-that-led-to-his-films-suspension-1095182177.html
'I Thought It Was Funny': Bill Murray Sheds Light on Incident That Led to His Film's Suspension
'I Thought It Was Funny': Bill Murray Sheds Light on Incident That Led to His Film's Suspension
As Bill Murray reportedly said, the possibility of him and his accuser being able "to go back into work and be able to trust each other" would make him "the... 01.05.2022, Sputnik International
2022-05-01T11:44+0000
2022-05-01T11:44+0000
2022-05-01T11:44+0000
society
bill murray
allegations
response
/html/head/meta[@name='og:title']/@content
/html/head/meta[@name='og:description']/@content
https://cdnn1.img.sputniknews.com/img/07e6/04/16/1094977854_0:0:3069:1726_1920x0_80_0_0_f5ecae0a031ff66318adef81e42db8bf.jpg
Famous film actor Bill Murray has recently commented on allegations of inappropriate behavior that were made against him last month.According to CNBC, Murray told them during an interview at the annual Berkshire Hathaway shareholder meeting that he had a "difference of opinion" with a woman he was working on a film called "Being Mortal" whose production was suspended when the complaint against Bill was brought forth.Regarding the nature of the incident that sparked the complaint in question, the actor simply said that he did something he "thought was funny and it wasn’t taken that way."Earlier, a source told the New York Post’s Page Six that Murray allegedly was "touchy" with the women on set of "Being Mortal" and while "his conduct is not illegal, some women felt uncomfortable and he crossed a line".
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“
2022
News
en_EN
https://cdnn1.img.sputniknews.com/img/07e6/04/16/1094977854_147:0:2876:2047_1920x0_80_0_0_9d3a69004d38036f58d6ca53fd3ab90d.jpg
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“
society, bill murray, allegations, response
'I Thought It Was Funny': Bill Murray Sheds Light on Incident That Led to His Film's Suspension
As Bill Murray reportedly said, the possibility of him and his accuser being able "to go back into work and be able to trust each other" would make him "the happiest".
Famous film actor Bill Murray has recently commented on allegations of inappropriate behavior that were made against him last month.
According to CNBC, Murray told them during an interview at the annual Berkshire Hathaway shareholder meeting that he had a "difference of opinion" with a woman he was working on a film called "Being Mortal" whose production was suspended when the complaint against Bill was brought forth.
"As of now we are talking and we are trying to make peace with each other," Murray said. "We are both professionals, we like each other’s work, we like each other I think and if we can’t really get along and trust each other there’s no point in going further working together or making the movie as well."
Regarding the nature of the incident that sparked the complaint in question, the actor simply said that he did something he "thought was funny and it wasn’t taken that way."
"What would make me the happiest would be to put my boots on and for both of us to go back into work and be able to trust each other and work at the work that we’ve both spent a lot of time developing the skill of," he remarked.
Earlier, a source told the New York Post’s Page Six that Murray allegedly was "touchy" with the women
on set of "Being Mortal" and while "his conduct is not illegal, some women felt uncomfortable and he crossed a line".