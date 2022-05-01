https://sputniknews.com/20220501/i-thought-it-was-funny-bill-murray-sheds-light-on-incident-that-led-to-his-films-suspension-1095182177.html

'I Thought It Was Funny': Bill Murray Sheds Light on Incident That Led to His Film's Suspension

As Bill Murray reportedly said, the possibility of him and his accuser being able "to go back into work and be able to trust each other" would make him "the... 01.05.2022, Sputnik International

Famous film actor Bill Murray has recently commented on allegations of inappropriate behavior that were made against him last month.According to CNBC, Murray told them during an interview at the annual Berkshire Hathaway shareholder meeting that he had a "difference of opinion" with a woman he was working on a film called "Being Mortal" whose production was suspended when the complaint against Bill was brought forth.Regarding the nature of the incident that sparked the complaint in question, the actor simply said that he did something he "thought was funny and it wasn’t taken that way."Earlier, a source told the New York Post’s Page Six that Murray allegedly was "touchy" with the women on set of "Being Mortal" and while "his conduct is not illegal, some women felt uncomfortable and he crossed a line".

