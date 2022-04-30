https://sputniknews.com/20220430/roscosmos-chief-takes-dig-at-german-chancellor-for-avoiding-russian-airspace-on-trip-from-japan-1095166265.html
Roscosmos Chief Takes Dig at German Chancellor for Avoiding Russian Airspace on Trip From Japan
The head of the German government picked Japan as the first Asian country to visit in his capacity of chancellor, while his predecessor chose China – Berlin's... 30.04.2022, Sputnik International
Head of the Russian state corporation Roscosmos, Dmitry Rogozin, has taken a dig at German Chancellor Olaf Scholz for taking a scenic route on his trip from Japan to Berlin just to avoid Russian airspace – straight over the North Pole.Rogozin alleged that Scholz was so "afraid of those Russians" that he had taken a flight path, which was at least an hour and a half longer. Roscosmos' director also didn't miss the chance to make a tongue-in-cheek comment about Scholz's hairstyle, suggesting that it had undergone a significant change due to the lengthy, 13 and a half hour flight home.On his route to Japan, where he spent only 20 hours before departing on 28 April, Scholz also chose to avoid Russian airspace. He flew via Poland and Romania in Europe before turning towards Georgia, Azerbaijan and Kazakhstan, and then flew the last stretch through the Chinese airspace. The flight took about 13 hours – also considerably longer than through traditional route via Russia.Germany did not comment on the chancellor's choice of routes to and from Japan. Russia closed its airspace for European airlines in response to similar measure taken by the EU countries following the start of the Russian special military operation in Ukraine. However, the Airbus A350 "Kurt Schumacher" – Germany's "Air Force One" – is not a part of German airlines, but instead is operated by the Bundeswehr and should not be a subject to Russian counter-sanctions against the European aviation industry.
The head of the German government picked Japan as the first Asian country to visit in his capacity of chancellor, while his predecessor chose China – Berlin's top trading partner in the region.
Head of the Russian state corporation Roscosmos, Dmitry Rogozin, has taken a dig at German Chancellor Olaf Scholz
for taking a scenic route on his trip from Japan to Berlin just to avoid Russian airspace – straight over the North Pole.
Rogozin alleged that Scholz was so "afraid of those Russians" that he had taken a flight path, which was at least an hour and a half longer. Roscosmos' director also didn't miss the chance to make a tongue-in-cheek comment about Scholz's hairstyle, suggesting that it had undergone a significant change due to the lengthy, 13 and a half hour flight home.
"The route was lengthy, so yeah, [Scholz] grew some hair, while he was flying home," Rogozin wrote in his Telegram channel enclosing an edited photo of the German chancellor.
On his route to Japan, where he spent only 20 hours before departing on 28 April, Scholz
also chose to avoid Russian airspace. He flew via Poland and Romania in Europe before turning towards Georgia, Azerbaijan and Kazakhstan, and then flew the last stretch through the Chinese airspace. The flight took about 13 hours – also considerably longer than through traditional route via Russia.
Germany did not comment on the chancellor's choice of routes to and from Japan. Russia closed its airspace for European airlines in response to similar measure taken by the EU countries following the start of the Russian special military operation in Ukraine. However, the Airbus A350 "Kurt Schumacher" – Germany's "Air Force One" – is not a part of German airlines, but instead is operated by the Bundeswehr and should not be a subject to Russian counter-sanctions against the European aviation industry.
