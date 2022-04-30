https://sputniknews.com/20220430/roscosmos-chief-takes-dig-at-german-chancellor-for-avoiding-russian-airspace-on-trip-from-japan-1095166265.html

Roscosmos Chief Takes Dig at German Chancellor for Avoiding Russian Airspace on Trip From Japan

Roscosmos Chief Takes Dig at German Chancellor for Avoiding Russian Airspace on Trip From Japan

The head of the German government picked Japan as the first Asian country to visit in his capacity of chancellor, while his predecessor chose China – Berlin's... 30.04.2022, Sputnik International

2022-04-30T12:09+0000

2022-04-30T12:09+0000

2022-04-30T12:09+0000

russia

germany

japan

olaf scholz

/html/head/meta[@name='og:title']/@content /html/head/meta[@name='og:description']/@content

https://cdnn1.img.sputniknews.com/img/07e6/02/0e/1093026410_0:396:2936:2048_1920x0_80_0_0_f9bd71843f6cddc9366a419eab07f705.jpg

Head of the Russian state corporation Roscosmos, Dmitry Rogozin, has taken a dig at German Chancellor Olaf Scholz for taking a scenic route on his trip from Japan to Berlin just to avoid Russian airspace – straight over the North Pole.Rogozin alleged that Scholz was so "afraid of those Russians" that he had taken a flight path, which was at least an hour and a half longer. Roscosmos' director also didn't miss the chance to make a tongue-in-cheek comment about Scholz's hairstyle, suggesting that it had undergone a significant change due to the lengthy, 13 and a half hour flight home.On his route to Japan, where he spent only 20 hours before departing on 28 April, Scholz also chose to avoid Russian airspace. He flew via Poland and Romania in Europe before turning towards Georgia, Azerbaijan and Kazakhstan, and then flew the last stretch through the Chinese airspace. The flight took about 13 hours – also considerably longer than through traditional route via Russia.Germany did not comment on the chancellor's choice of routes to and from Japan. Russia closed its airspace for European airlines in response to similar measure taken by the EU countries following the start of the Russian special military operation in Ukraine. However, the Airbus A350 "Kurt Schumacher" – Germany's "Air Force One" – is not a part of German airlines, but instead is operated by the Bundeswehr and should not be a subject to Russian counter-sanctions against the European aviation industry.Let's stay in touch no matter what! Follow our Telegram channel to get all the latest news: https://t.me/sputniknewsus

germany

japan

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“ 252 60

2022

Tim Korso https://cdnn1.img.sputniknews.com/img/07e6/03/0d/1093831826_0:0:216:216_100x100_80_0_0_e3f43a960af0c6c99f7eb8ccbf5f812c.jpg

Tim Korso https://cdnn1.img.sputniknews.com/img/07e6/03/0d/1093831826_0:0:216:216_100x100_80_0_0_e3f43a960af0c6c99f7eb8ccbf5f812c.jpg

News

en_EN

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“ 252 60

1920 1080 true

1920 1440 true

1920 1920 true

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“ 252 60

Tim Korso https://cdnn1.img.sputniknews.com/img/07e6/03/0d/1093831826_0:0:216:216_100x100_80_0_0_e3f43a960af0c6c99f7eb8ccbf5f812c.jpg

russia, germany, japan, olaf scholz