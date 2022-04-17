International
https://sputniknews.com/20220417/scholzs-approval-rating-reaches-new-record-low---survey-1094824205.html
Scholz’s Approval Rating Reaches New Record Low - Survey
Scholz’s Approval Rating Reaches New Record Low - Survey
MOSCOW (Sputnik) - Nearly 50 percent of Germans do not approve of German Chancellor Olaf Scholz, according to a new poll conducted by the Institute for New... 17.04.2022, Sputnik International
2022-04-17T00:09+0000
2022-04-17T00:09+0000
survey
olaf scholz
germany
/html/head/meta[@name='og:title']/@content
/html/head/meta[@name='og:description']/@content
https://cdnn1.img.sputniknews.com/img/07e6/04/11/1094824180_0:0:2951:1660_1920x0_80_0_0_c4eb16312b75c8778b010c0ce4ca44e5.jpg
The survey, conducted for the Bild tabloid, showed that only 38 percent of Germans are satisfied with Scholz’s performance.At the same time, 49 percent of a total of 1,002 respondents said they did not approve of the chancellor's work.More than half of those surveyed (55 percent) also expressed dissatisfaction with the federal government, while 35 percent said they were content.A YouGov poll conducted in December of last year, right after the leader of the German Social Democrats Scholz was elected by the Bundestag as the new head of government (replacing veteran Angela Merkel) showed that nearly two-thirds of Germans believed that the new chancellor would not be able to hold the post for more than four years.
https://sputniknews.com/20220404/german-finance-minister-warns-nation-of-looming-loss-of-prosperity-amid-hike-in-energy-prices-1094459334.html
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“
252
60
2022
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“
252
60
News
en_EN
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“
252
60
1920
1080
true
1920
1440
true
https://cdnn1.img.sputniknews.com/img/07e6/04/11/1094824180_143:0:2874:2048_1920x0_80_0_0_df214dabbd01d2fc05658632988771d9.jpg
1920
1920
true
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“
252
60
survey, olaf scholz, germany

Scholz’s Approval Rating Reaches New Record Low - Survey

00:09 GMT 17.04.2022
© AP Photo / John MacDougallGerman Chancellor Olaf Scholz smiles at the start of a weekly meeting of the German cabinet at the chancellery in Berlin, Wednesday, April 13, 2022.
German Chancellor Olaf Scholz smiles at the start of a weekly meeting of the German cabinet at the chancellery in Berlin, Wednesday, April 13, 2022. - Sputnik International, 1920, 17.04.2022
© AP Photo / John MacDougall
Subscribe
US
India
Global
MOSCOW (Sputnik) - Nearly 50 percent of Germans do not approve of German Chancellor Olaf Scholz, according to a new poll conducted by the Institute for New Social Answers (INSA).
The survey, conducted for the Bild tabloid, showed that only 38 percent of Germans are satisfied with Scholz’s performance.
At the same time, 49 percent of a total of 1,002 respondents said they did not approve of the chancellor's work.
More than half of those surveyed (55 percent) also expressed dissatisfaction with the federal government, while 35 percent said they were content.
German National flag. (File) - Sputnik International, 1920, 04.04.2022
German Finance Minister Warns Nation of Looming 'Loss of Prosperity' Amid Hike in Energy Prices
4 April, 09:08 GMT
A YouGov poll conducted in December of last year, right after the leader of the German Social Democrats Scholz was elected by the Bundestag as the new head of government (replacing veteran Angela Merkel) showed that nearly two-thirds of Germans believed that the new chancellor would not be able to hold the post for more than four years.
World
Business
Opinion
Tech
Viral
Radio
Multimedia
  • About Us
  • Press Info
  • Terms of Use
  • Contact Us
  • Cookie Policy
  • Privacy Policy
  • Privacy Feedback
App StoreGoogle play
© 2022 Sputnik. All rights reserved. 18+
Newsfeed
0
To participate in the discussion
log in or register
loader
Chats
Заголовок открываемого материала