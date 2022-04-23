https://sputniknews.com/20220423/ex-german-officials-ask-scholz-to-stop-arming-kiev-create-new-peace-architecture-with-russia-china-1094993466.html

Ex-German Officials Ask Scholz to Stop Arming Kiev, Create New Peace Architecture With Russia, China

The chancellor has faced growing pressure over his handling of the Ukraine crisis, with policy hawks and Berlin’s US and NATO allies demanding the delivery of... 23.04.2022, Sputnik International

A high profile group of personalities from German politics, culture, academia, and civil society have sent Chancellor Olaf Scholz an open letter asking him to halt arms deliveries to Ukraine, saying the weapons serve to prolong the conflict, are not conducive to a peaceful settlement of the crisis, and constitute direct German and NATO involvement in the situation.The appeal, published by Berliner Zeitung, was signed by 18 people, including former Bundestag Vice President Antje Vollmer, Hans-Christof Graf von Sponeck, former assistant secretary-general of the United Nations, and prominent Protestant theologian and peace activist Ruth Misselwitz. Other signatories include musician Konstantin Wecker, political scientists and journalists, lawyers, and medical doctors.“Dear Chancellor Scholz, we are people of different origins, political persuasions and positions towards the politics of NATO, Russia, and the federal government…We have united to warn against the uncontrollable escalation of the conflict [in Ukraine] with unforeseeable consequences for the entire world, and in opposing the prolongation of the war and bloodshed through arms deliveries”, the letter says.“By supplying weapons, Germany and other NATO countries have de facto made themselves a party to the conflict. Thus, Ukraine has also become a battlefield in the confrontation between NATO and Russia over the security order in Europe, which has been escalating for years”, the appeal adds.The appeal suggests that the only impact of prolonging the conflict will be “more destroyed towns and villages and more casualties in Ukraine”, and that continued NATO arms deliveries and other forms of military support only “prolong” the conflict and put off a diplomatic solution.The authors “call on the German government, the European Union and NATO countries to stop supplying arms to Ukrainian forces, and to encourage the government in Kiev to end military resistance in exchange for guarantees on a ceasefire and a political solution. Moscow’s proposals, already discussed by President Zelensky, include the possibility of neutrality, agreement on the recognition of Crimea [as part of Russia] and referendums on the future status of the Donbass republics, offer a real chance to do so”, they say.At a NATO video conference last week, Chancellor Scholz promised to continue providing “maximum support” to Ukraine, but warned that the Bundeswehr has almost no remaining capacity to spare, and that future weapons deliveries will have to be produced by German industry first.On Saturday, a poll conducted by German social research service INSA for the Bild newspaper showed that 50 percent of Germans are opposed to the delivery of heavy weapons to Kiev, with 43 percent of respondents in favour of the idea.Berlin’s US and British allies have pressured Scholz to stay in line with NATO’s position on the Ukraine crisis. Last week, retired US Four-Star General Jack Keane blasted Scholz over his comments that the Bundeswehr was running out of weapons to send Kiev. “It’s a terrible excuse, particularly in the face of what Zelensky is facing in his military, and his very desperate appeals”, Keane said in an interview with Sky News on Thursday.Separately, Telegraph contributor Kate Andrews suggested in an op-ed on Friday that Germany’s “addiction” to Russian gas risks “destroying Western unity” over Ukraine.

