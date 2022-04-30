International
Report Claims Boebert & MTG Had to Be Separated by Third Person During Heated Argument
Report Claims Boebert & MTG Had to Be Separated by Third Person During Heated Argument
Republican Reps. Lauren Boebert of Colorado and Marjorie Taylor Greene of Georgia are widely seen as two of the most controversial GOP members and share... 30.04.2022
At a meeting of the House Freedom Caucus board of directors last month, Republican Congresswomen Marjorie Taylor Greene and Lauren Boebert got carried away in a heated debate over Greene’s attendance at a controversial conference, Politico reported, citing witnesses from the Republican party.In February, Greene attended a conference in Orlando, Florida, organized by political commentator and white nationalist Nick Fuentes.Some GOP party members criticized her, but her argument with Boebert became so heated that another lawmaker reportedly had to intervene in the conversation to calm the congresswomen, according to Politico.Republicans told the news outlet that Boebert allegedly dislikes being associated with Greene, who earlier faced an attempt by Democrats to ban her. Democrats have recently filed a 14th Amendment lawsuit against her, and last week liberal judge Amy Totenberg allowed the case to move forward. The ruling is said to open a new avenue for attacking Trump's most radical supporters in Congress.Due to Totenberg's decision, Green was called to testify last Friday, making her the first member of Congress to testify under oath about the events at the Capitol on January 6.
Report Claims Boebert & MTG Had to Be Separated by Third Person During Heated Argument

02:46 GMT 30.04.2022
Rep. Lauren Boebert, R-Colo., and other GOP House members speaks at a news conference to introduce a resolution to censure President Joe Biden, claiming he is not enforcing border security and immigration laws, at the Capitol in Washington, Wednesday, June 23, 2021.
Rep. Lauren Boebert, R-Colo., and other GOP House members speaks at a news conference to introduce a resolution to censure President Joe Biden, claiming he is not enforcing border security and immigration laws, at the Capitol in Washington, Wednesday, June 23, 2021. - Sputnik International, 1920, 30.04.2022
© AP Photo / J. Scott Applewhite
Alexandra Kashirina
Republican Reps. Lauren Boebert of Colorado and Marjorie Taylor Greene of Georgia are widely seen as two of the most controversial GOP members and share similar views on many topics, including support for ex-president Donald Trump and criticism of Biden's border policies.
At a meeting of the House Freedom Caucus board of directors last month, Republican Congresswomen Marjorie Taylor Greene and Lauren Boebert got carried away in a heated debate over Greene’s attendance at a controversial conference, Politico reported, citing witnesses from the Republican party.
In February, Greene attended a conference in Orlando, Florida, organized by political commentator and white nationalist Nick Fuentes.
Defending her attendance, Greene earlier said that she attended the event to address Fuentes’ “very large following because that is a young, very young, following and a generation I am extremely concerned about.”
Some GOP party members criticized her, but her argument with Boebert became so heated that another lawmaker reportedly had to intervene in the conversation to calm the congresswomen, according to Politico.
Republicans told the news outlet that Boebert allegedly dislikes being associated with Greene, who earlier faced an attempt by Democrats to ban her. Democrats have recently filed a 14th Amendment lawsuit against her, and last week liberal judge Amy Totenberg allowed the case to move forward. The ruling is said to open a new avenue for attacking Trump's most radical supporters in Congress.
Due to Totenberg's decision, Green was called to testify last Friday, making her the first member of Congress to testify under oath about the events at the Capitol on January 6.
