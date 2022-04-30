https://sputniknews.com/20220430/new-clashes-reportedly-break-out-at-al-aqsa-mosque-as-hamas-supporters-urge-to-bomb-tel-aviv-1095167122.html

New Clashes Reportedly Break Out at Al Aqsa Mosque as Hamas Supporters Urge ‘to Bomb Tel Aviv’

New Clashes Reportedly Break Out at Al Aqsa Mosque as Hamas Supporters Urge ‘to Bomb Tel Aviv’

Over the past few weeks, almost 300 Palestinians have been injured in clashes at the Al Aqsa compound, which is Islam's third-holiest site. It is also... 30.04.2022, Sputnik International

2022-04-30T12:47+0000

2022-04-30T12:47+0000

2022-04-30T12:47+0000

israel

al-aqsa

mosque

clashes

police

tensions

hamas

/html/head/meta[@name='og:title']/@content /html/head/meta[@name='og:description']/@content

https://cdnn1.img.sputniknews.com/img/107575/93/1075759362_0:0:3072:1728_1920x0_80_0_0_bd68234d2bf9ecfda5bf36e3f01f602c.jpg

Fresh clashes broke out in Al Aqsa Mosque on Saturday morning after people with face coverings, who tried to confront police, were blocked by hundreds of Muslim worshippers, the Jerusalem Post has cited unnamed sources as saying.The reported developments followed the Palestinian Red Crescent saying that at least 42 Palestinians had been injured in clashes after Israeli police forces raided the Al Aqsa Mosque compound in East Jerusalem. The unrest took place on the final day in the Muslim holy month of Ramadan.Israeli police released footage that shows young men at the compound hurling stones and fireworks at the site in the early hours of Friday, when the police entered the mosque.Police officers said in a statement said they went in to contain "rioters and lawbreakers", some of whom were trying to throw stones down towards the Western Wall, the sacred Jewish site below Al Aqsa.The clashes come as part of a general flare-up in tensions that saw a string of deadly attacks in Israel, which resulted in massive police operations conducted by the Jewish state in the West Bank.As a result, the Palestinians, enraged by the raids, held mass protests, and the Gaza Strip reportedly blasted Israel with rocket strikes. The row over the status of Al Aqsa Mosque has been under way for a long time, since it is considered a holy site both in Judaism and Islam. Palestinians have repeatedly alleged that Jewish authorities have been hindering access to what is the third holiest site in Islam, especially by allowing large numbers of Jewish visitors into the area under police escort.The Sunni militant organisation of Hamas controls Gaza and is in a protracted conflict with Tel Aviv. It has been declared a terrorist organisation in Israel, the United States, Canada, Japan, the European Union and Australia.In the spring of 2021, Israel launched hundreds of air and missile strikes into Gaza after Hamas militants fired thousands of rockets into southern Israel, in what became the worst bilateral conflagration in recent years. Over 300 people were killed in the violence, mostly Palestinians.

https://sputniknews.com/20220421/hamas-urges-palestinians-to-mobilise-ahead-of-friday-prayers-in-al-aqsa-1094950965.html

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“ 252 60

2022

Oleg Burunov https://cdnn1.img.sputniknews.com/img/07e4/09/0b/1080424846_0:0:2048:2048_100x100_80_0_0_3d7b461f8a98586fa3fe739930816aea.jpg

Oleg Burunov https://cdnn1.img.sputniknews.com/img/07e4/09/0b/1080424846_0:0:2048:2048_100x100_80_0_0_3d7b461f8a98586fa3fe739930816aea.jpg

News

en_EN

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“ 252 60

1920 1080 true

1920 1440 true

1920 1920 true

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“ 252 60

Oleg Burunov https://cdnn1.img.sputniknews.com/img/07e4/09/0b/1080424846_0:0:2048:2048_100x100_80_0_0_3d7b461f8a98586fa3fe739930816aea.jpg

israel, al-aqsa, mosque, clashes, police, tensions, hamas