Hamas Urges Palestinians to Mobilise Ahead of Friday Prayers in Al-Aqsa

The Al-Aqsa mosque has become a tinderbox over the past several days, with the Israeli authorities raiding the mosque and clashing with Palestinian protesters... 21.04.2022, Sputnik International

2022-04-21T18:54+0000

2022-04-21T18:54+0000

2022-04-21T18:54+0000

The Sunni militant organisation Hamas called on Palestinians to "mobilise" ahead of the Friday prayers in the Al-Aqsa mosque in Jerusalem, as Israeli forces brace for more possible clashes on the Temple Mount, according to the Israeli media.In its statement, Hamas praised the Palestinian protesters who “repelled the incursions of the occupation and its settlers with courage and pride, assuring everyone far and wide that Al-Aqsa has men who protect it and defend its purity, despite the ugliness of aggression and terrorism of the occupiers”.According to Shehab news agency, Hamas chief Ismail Haniyeh in his conversation with Russian Foreign Minister Sergei Lavrov thanked Moscow for its stance on the situation in Al-Aqsa and blasted the Israeli side for preventing worshippers from reaching the mosque and "assaulting" them.Lavrov, in his turn, expressed Russia's support for "the Palestinian people in their right to self-determination and their right to establish their Palestinian state", Shehab reported.According to the Times of Israel, the Al-Aqsa mosque saw new squabbles on Thursday morning, after days of clashes between the Palestinian protesters and the Israeli forces that use rubber bullets and tear gas against them. The police said that dozens of masked rioters locked themselves in the mosque and started to hurl rocks and fireworks at the officers, prompting a response with the use of riot dispersal means.On Friday, Shehab reported that the Israeli forces have raised their alertness, bracing for a possible escalation on the Temple Mount.The site hosts not only Al-Aqsa, which is the third holiest site in Islam, but also the Qubbat aṣ-Sakhra Mosque. Thursday marked the final day of Jewish worshippers being allowed to access the site before it is set to close until the end of Ramadan on 2 May.

