Mass Clashes Hit Al-Aqsa Mosque in Jerusalem, Reports Say
Mass Clashes Hit Al-Aqsa Mosque in Jerusalem, Reports Say
Tensions concerning the mosque - which is considered the third-holiest site in Islam - have been escalating over the past week. Israeli police raided the...
A fresh bout of clashes broke out near the Al-Aqsa mosque in Jerusalem on Friday, AFP reported, saying that the police entered the compound, and that the demonstrators were throwing stones at officers.These mass protests come as part of a general flare-up in tensions: Israel has recently experienced a string of deadly attacks, which resulted in massive police operations on the West Bank. As a result, the Palestinians, enraged by the raids, held mass protests, and the Gaza Strip reportedly blasted Israel with rocket strikes.The clashes over the status of Temple Mount have been going on for a long time, since the site is considered holy both in Judaism and Islam. Palestinians have repeatedly accused Israel of hindering their access to the Al-Aqsa mosque and allowing large numbers of Jewish visitors to the site under police escort, claiming it is a violation of the present agreements between the two sides.
israel, jerusalem, palestinians, al-aqsa, protests, mass protests

Mass Clashes Hit Al-Aqsa Mosque in Jerusalem, Reports Say

04:27 GMT 22.04.2022 (Updated: 04:56 GMT 22.04.2022)
Evgeny Mikhaylov
Tensions concerning the mosque - which is considered the third-holiest site in Islam - have been escalating over the past week. Israeli police raided the facility, and Palestinians staged mass demonstrations, which were dispersed by the security forces.
A fresh bout of clashes broke out near the Al-Aqsa mosque in Jerusalem on Friday, AFP reported, saying that the police entered the compound, and that the demonstrators were throwing stones at officers.
These mass protests come as part of a general flare-up in tensions: Israel has recently experienced a string of deadly attacks, which resulted in massive police operations on the West Bank.
As a result, the Palestinians, enraged by the raids, held mass protests, and the Gaza Strip reportedly blasted Israel with rocket strikes.
The clashes over the status of Temple Mount have been going on for a long time, since the site is considered holy both in Judaism and Islam. Palestinians have repeatedly accused Israel of hindering their access to the Al-Aqsa mosque and allowing large numbers of Jewish visitors to the site under police escort, claiming it is a violation of the present agreements between the two sides.
