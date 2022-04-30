https://sputniknews.com/20220430/johnny-depps-bodyguard-leaves-courtroom-in-stitches-with-response-to-penis-question-1095164179.html

Johnny Depp's Bodyguard Leaves Courtroom in Stitches With Response to 'Penis Question'

Three weeks into Depp v Heard defamation trial, the Virginia court has heard about disturbing text messages from Depp, Heard's personality disorders and abuse... 30.04.2022, Sputnik International

viral

johnny depp

amber heard

trial

Johnny Depp's bodyguard has assured the Virginia court in his Zoom testimony that he would remember if he ever saw the actor's penis, prompting laughter in the courtroom. The bodyguard, Malcolm Connolly, was asked whether it was true that Depp urinated in the foyer of the couple's home in Australia during an argument in 2015, with Heard's lawyer insisting that the actor "had his penis out" at the time of the fight.The remark caused almost everyone in the courtroom to cackle, including Depp himself, who at some point even leaned towards his desk in laughter.The alleged urinating incident that took place in 2015, however, was a lot less hilarious, since it concluded in Depp having his finger severed after a fight between him and Heard. The actor claimed that Heard threw a vodka bottle at him, with the glass "[severing] the top of my finger and crushed the bones", according to his testimony. Heard, in turn, claimed that her ex-husband threw her against a ping-pong table and tried to shove her into a fridge. According to Connolly, things were not this dramatic between the two actors at the beginning, with the bodyguard describing the early stages of the relationship as "lovey-dovey", particularly referring to Heard as "lovely" and "charming".However, the 2015 argument was more like "chaos", Connolly said. He recalled Heard screaming at Depp and calling him a "coward" as he was processing his finger injury.The urinating incident was also brought up during the 2020 "wife-beater" trial in the UK, with Heard insisting at the time that Depp "was trying to write my name peeing on the walls and carpet walking through the house."This resulted in Depp's finger being cut by a vodka bottle, as the actor himself put it. Connolly said in the Virginia court that he lied in his 2020 testimony about how the injury occurred in order to protect Heard.The dramatic trial has been ongoing for around a month, and is expected to take three weeks more. Depp sued Heard for defamation, claiming that her 2018 op-ed in the Washington Post prompted his career misfortunes. In her op-ed, the actress reflected on what she described as her domestic abuse experience, and even though she did not name Depp directly, his legal team insists it was after the op-ed publication when the actor started losing big gigs.Depp demands $50 million, with Heard counter-suing him and requesting twice as much.

