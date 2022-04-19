https://sputniknews.com/20220419/depp-v-heard-trial-court-hears-johnnys-penis-text-to-nurse-after-finger-injury-1094883373.html

Depp v Heard Trial: Court Hears Johnny's 'Penis' Text to Nurse After Finger Injury

As the heated trial between Johnny Depp and Amber Heard continues, the court got to hear a message that Depp allegedly wrote in 2015 to one of his nurses, Debbie Lloyd, who was among the doctors treating the actor's finger injury.The actor apologised to the nurse for refusing to see her or anyone else on the day he sustained the finger injury, according to Metro.The actor then goes on to say that he was "truly sorry if I upset you", concluding: "If you like you can give me some morphine to see if my tongue and penis touch. All my love, J."While the message was being read out loud in court, Depp appeared to chuckle at the "penis" part, according to Metro. Depp hurt his finger in what he claims was a heated exchange with Heard, who allegedly threw a vodka bottle at him. This was what "severed the top of my finger and crushed the bones", as Depp, who also said he suffered a nervous breakdown following the incident, put it. Heard, in her turn, said Depp threw her against a ping-pong table and shoved her into a fridge.The jury also saw a pre-recorded deposition from Dr David Kipper, Depp's doctor who treated his opioid addiction in May 2014. In March 2015, according to Kipper, Depp complained to him about the abuse he allegedly suffered from Heard, also saying that he has to deal with "constant insults released from a malicious evil and vindictive c*nt".Recalling treating Depp's finger injury, Kipper said he was not sure how it occurred. Regarding Heard's claims about Depp allegedly abusing her at the time, Kipper said he did not observe any injuries to her that same day.The trial between the two ex-spouses continues, expected to feature celebrity figures like Elon Musk, Paul Bettany, Jason Momoa, James Franco and many others. Depp sued Heard for defaming him in a Washington Post op-ed released in 2018, which he claims undermined his career. With Depp filing a $50 million lawsuit, Heard responded with a counter-suit demanding $100 million - twice as much as Depp claimed.

