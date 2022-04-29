International
Sweden Plans to Spend $163 Million to Reinforce Military on Island Near Russian Exclave
Sweden Plans to Spend $163 Million to Reinforce Military on Island Near Russian Exclave
The move comes as part of a broader effort by Stockholm to boost its military capabilities, which have been increasing ever since the West's relations with Russia started deteriorating in 2014.
sweden
nato
russia
kaliningrad
Sweden has allocated 1.6 billion Swedish crowns ($163 million) with the aim of improving its military infrastructure located on the island of Gotland, situated in the Baltic Sea around 250 kilometres away from the shores of the Russian exclave of Kaliningrad. The latter hosts the Russian Baltic Sea Fleet, as well as various defensive military equipment.Under Stockholm's plans, the money will be specifically used to expand the barracks on the island as well as to make improvements to other parts of the infrastructure.Gotland previously had its own regiment until it was disbanded in 2008. Ten years later, after relations between the West and Russia started to deteriorate, the regiment was re-established once again to serve on the nation's biggest island. Sweden has also made other improvements to its military infrastructure in recent years, namely improving its air defence systems.The announcement of investments in Gotland's military infrastructure comes as Sweden mulls joining NATO alongside Finland, citing concerns prompted by Russia's decision to launch the special military operation in Ukraine. However, both countries are yet to make their final call on joining the alliance.
sweden
kaliningrad
19:18 GMT 29.04.2022
Gotland's Regiment patrols in tanks on the roads in nothern Gotland on January 16, 2022. - Sweden deployed armoured combat vehicles and armed soldiers to patrol streets on the island of Gotland in response to increased "Russian activity" in the region.
Gotland's Regiment patrols in tanks on the roads in nothern Gotland on January 16, 2022. - Sweden deployed armoured combat vehicles and armed soldiers to patrol streets on the island of Gotland in response to increased Russian activity in the region. (Photo by Karl MELANDER / various sources / AFP) / - Sputnik International, 1920, 29.04.2022
© AFP 2022 / KARL MELANDER
Tim Korso
Tim Korso
All materialsWrite to the author
The move comes as part of a broader effort by Stockholm to boost its military capabilities, which have been increasing ever since the West's relations with Russia started deteriorating in 2014. More recently, Sweden has been considering joining the NATO alliance alongside its neighbour Finland, although a final decision is yet to be made.
Sweden has allocated 1.6 billion Swedish crowns ($163 million) with the aim of improving its military infrastructure located on the island of Gotland, situated in the Baltic Sea around 250 kilometres away from the shores of the Russian exclave of Kaliningrad. The latter hosts the Russian Baltic Sea Fleet, as well as various defensive military equipment.
"The aim is to be able to house many more conscripts and to make operations more effective, and in that way contribute to greater capacity […] on Gotland", Financial Markets Minister Max Elger stated.
Under Stockholm's plans, the money will be specifically used to expand the barracks on the island as well as to make improvements to other parts of the infrastructure.
Gotland previously had its own regiment until it was disbanded in 2008. Ten years later, after relations between the West and Russia started to deteriorate, the regiment was re-established once again to serve on the nation's biggest island. Sweden has also made other improvements to its military infrastructure in recent years, namely improving its air defence systems.
The announcement of investments in Gotland's military infrastructure comes as Sweden mulls joining NATO alongside Finland, citing concerns prompted by Russia's decision to launch the special military operation in Ukraine. However, both countries are yet to make their final call on joining the alliance.
