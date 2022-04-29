https://sputniknews.com/20220429/sweden-plans-to-spend-163-million-to-reinforce-military-on-island-near-russian-exclave-1095154390.html

Sweden Plans to Spend $163 Million to Reinforce Military on Island Near Russian Exclave

The move comes as part of a broader effort by Stockholm to boost its military capabilities, which have been increasing ever since the West's relations with... 29.04.2022, Sputnik International

Sweden has allocated 1.6 billion Swedish crowns ($163 million) with the aim of improving its military infrastructure located on the island of Gotland, situated in the Baltic Sea around 250 kilometres away from the shores of the Russian exclave of Kaliningrad. The latter hosts the Russian Baltic Sea Fleet, as well as various defensive military equipment.Under Stockholm's plans, the money will be specifically used to expand the barracks on the island as well as to make improvements to other parts of the infrastructure.Gotland previously had its own regiment until it was disbanded in 2008. Ten years later, after relations between the West and Russia started to deteriorate, the regiment was re-established once again to serve on the nation's biggest island. Sweden has also made other improvements to its military infrastructure in recent years, namely improving its air defence systems.The announcement of investments in Gotland's military infrastructure comes as Sweden mulls joining NATO alongside Finland, citing concerns prompted by Russia's decision to launch the special military operation in Ukraine. However, both countries are yet to make their final call on joining the alliance.Let's stay in touch no matter what! Follow our Telegram channel to get all the latest news: https://t.me/sputniknewsus

sweden, nato, russia, kaliningrad